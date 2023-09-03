Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning

Sep 3, 2023, 10:07 AM

Clark County Fire Department officials searche for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood ...

Clark County Fire Department officials searche for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood channel Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.

A marginal risk for excessive rainfall was expected on Sunday before conditions were likely to dry out for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rainfall over the past couple of days resulted in 24 water rescues, including more than 30 vehicles stranded in water and about a dozen people rescued from standing or moving water, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

On Saturday morning Las Vegas Fire & Rescue found a body in northwest Las Vegas of an individual believed to have drowned after being reported by bystanders as having been swept away by moving water, KSNV reported. A cause of death and the name of person were not immediately released by authorities.

Over the last two days, some areas in and around Las Vegas got more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain, according to data from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Las Vegas is up to 3.9 inches (9.9 centimeters) of rain for 2023, which is 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) above normal and only 0.19 inches (0.48 centimeters) below the city’s normal annual precipitation, according to the weather service.

The city had already been hit last month with rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that covered the Las Vegas Strip and prompted several water rescues.

Besides flooding streets and sidewalks in Las Vegas, the heavy rainfall has also closed down all lanes of I-15 south of Jean. But officials announced late Saturday night that all lanes on the freeway were once again open.

A flood watch remained in effect through Monday morning for portions of eastern, north central, northeast and south central Nevada, according to the weather service.

National News

FILE - Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors listen to spe...

Associated Press

Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim

Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. Disney on Friday asked a federal […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as Pres...

Associated Press

Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops

WASHINGTON (AP) — Their rivals are busy answering voters’ questions at town halls across South Carolina, glad-handing with business owners in New Hampshire and grinding to hit every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. But the front-runners for their party’s nomination, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, are barely campaigning in crucial early-voting states […]

10 hours ago

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Satu...

Associated Press

Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — He’s most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island’s economy — […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

5 people have pleaded not guilty to Alabama riverfront brawl charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Five people charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention as white boaters fought with Black riverboat crew members have pleaded not guilty to assault and disorderly conduct charges. Four white boaters, who police said were filmed hitting or shoving a Black riverboat captain in Montgomery, pleaded not guilty […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates in a ...

Associated Press

Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature is talking about impeaching a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice even before she has heard a case. The unprecedented attempt to impeach and remove Justice Janet Protasiewicz from office comes as the court is being asked to throw out legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tina Brotherton, 88, gets a hug from 9-year-old neighbor Lainey Hamelink, as she returns to ...

Associated Press

Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida’s Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state’s west coast as a Category 3 storm last week. The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning