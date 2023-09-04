Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Asian shares surge after Wall St gains on signs the US jobs market is cooling

Sep 3, 2023, 8:38 PM

People walk in the rain in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a...

People walk in the rain in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tokyo. Stocks were higher in Asia on Monday after Wall Street was boosted by a report that signaled the US jobs market, while still healthy, is showing some signs of cooling. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Stocks were higher in Asia on Monday after Wall Street was boosted by a report that signaled the US jobs market, while still healthy, is showing some signs of cooling.

That supported investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon ease up on its campaign to slow the U.S. economy by raising interest rates.

“It appears that global markets are primed to be smitten with the idea of a ‘Nirvana’ Fed tightening outcome, entailing the ‘immaculate dis-inflation’ that does not cause employment pain,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

Fresh stimulus from China’s financial regulators for the beleaguered property sector also supported buying. They have cut down-payment requirements for first and second-time home buyers and lowered rates on existing mortgages, noted Yeap Jun Rong of IG.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.4% to 18,828.91 while the Shanghai Composite index added 1% to 3,166.62. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.6% at 32,899.99.

In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 2,569.52. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,312.60.

Shares also rose in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Friday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished 0.2% to 4,515.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 34,837.71. The Nasdaq composite closed less than 0.1% lower, at 14,031.81, breaking a five-day winning streak.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August. The job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000, but still pointed to moderating hiring compared with earlier this year. From June through August, the economy added 449,000 jobs, the lowest three-month total in three years.

The report also showed the unemployment rate rose to 3.8% from 3.5%. That’s the highest level since February 2022, though still low by historical standards.

Strong hiring and consumer spending have helped stave off a recession that analysts expected at some point in 2023. But they also make the central bank’s task of taming inflation more difficult by fueling wage and price increases.

Market fears that the Fed might have to keep interest rates higher for longer — following reports showing the U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient — led the market to pull back in August.

But recent economic snapshots have bolstered the view on Wall Street that the Fed may hold rates steady at its next policy meeting in September.

The U.S. central bank has raised its main interest rate aggressively since 2022 to the highest level since 2001. The goal has been to rein inflation back to the Fed’s target of 2%. The Fed has maintained that it is ready to keep raising interest rates if it has to, but will base its next moves on the latest economic data.

Bond yields were mostly rose Friday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, got as high as 4.91% at one point, but fell to 4.88% by late afternoon. It was at 4.87% late Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 4.17% from 4.11%.

Banks and financial services stocks accounted for a big share of the gains among S&P 500 companies. Charles Schwab rose 2.3% and U.S. Bancorp added 1.5%.

Rising oil prices helped push energy stocks higher. Exxon Mobil rose 2.1% and Chevron was up 2%.

The price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.3% on Friday. Early Monday, it added 11 cents to $85.65 a barrel.

Brent crude oil was up 2 cents to $88.57 a barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar fell to 146.12 Japanese yen from 146.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.0787 from $1.0779.

National News

FILE - Andy Murray, of Britain, wipes sweat from his brow during a break in play against Corentin, ...

Associated Press

Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray prepared for the steamy conditions often found at the U.S. Open by simulating the “brutal heat and humidity” in New York this time of year with the help of, well, an actual steam room at his home. The 36-year-old British tennis star set the humidity in there at 70% […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholi...

Associated Press

Biden says he went to his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., because he can’t go ‘home home’

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says he cannot go to his. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after he went to Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church to say he was not on vacation. “I have no home to go […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Phoenix man let 10-year-old son drive pickup truck on freeway, police say

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested after allowing his 10-year-old son to drive a pickup truck on a Phoenix-area freeway, authorities said Sunday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the boy led troopers on a brief pursuit Saturday afternoon — weaving and speeding on State Route 101 in Scottsdale — before being […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prison has “resolved without incident” a situation involving about 100 inmates in one housing unit who would not return to their cells Sunday in what one former inmate there called an act of “self-preservation” amid dangerously high temperatures in the region. The situation was “calm, peaceful and stable throughout […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival ...

Associated Press

Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website. Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged Saturday. The statement also disclosed where […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Metallica postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19. The band has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9. “We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Stock market today: Asian shares surge after Wall St gains on signs the US jobs market is cooling