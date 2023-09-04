Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Iga Swiatek’s US Open title defense ends with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round

Sep 3, 2023, 9:02 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, loses her racket as she tries to return to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, dur...

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, loses her racket as she tries to return to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek arrived at the U.S. Open as its reigning champion, as the winner at three of the past six Grand Slam tournaments and as the owner of the No. 1 ranking for nearly 1 1/2 years.

None of that mattered on Sunday night against Jelena Ostapenko, whose powerful style disrupts Swiatek’s rhythm — and beats her every time.

Swiatek’s title defense at Flushing Meadows ended in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko in the fourth round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The result also means Swiatek’s stay at atop the WTA will end next week, when current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time.

“The main thing is that she doesn’t really like to play against big hitters. … She likes to have some time,” said the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, a 26-year-old from Latvia. “When I play fast, aggressive and powerful, she’s a little bit in trouble.”

Ostapenko accumulated 31 winners to 18 for Swiatek.

More importantly for Ostapenko, she finished with just 20 unforced errors — quite an improvement from the 80 she had in her second-round victory last week.

When a reporter mentioned Sunday’s total, Ostapenko smiled and said, “Not bad.”

In truth, this was not necessarily a huge surprise, based on their previous matchups: Ostapenko has now improved to 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022.

After getting off to a terrific start to the second set, which she led 4-1, Ostapenko wavered for a bit. That allowed Swiatek to get a break back and pull to 4-3.

But that was only a blip.

With Swiatek having trouble serving — perhaps owing to all of the squeaking Ostapenko’s shoes did as she moved around during the ball toss while waiting to return — the contest quickly tilted in one direction. Ostapenko reeled off seven consecutive games to go up 5-0 in the third set.

Ostapenko broke one last time to end it, meaning she won seven of Swiatek’s 13 service games in the match.

Ostapenko’s first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows will come against Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American who eliminated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 earlier Sunday.

Ostapenko and Gauff have split two previous meetings. The most recent came in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, and Ostapenko won that one.

“She’s a great young player,” Ostapenko said about Gauff. “Of course it’s going to be another tough match. I don’t expect any easy matches at a Grand Slam.”

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

National News

Associated Press

Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Returning were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, walks by Casey DeSantis, wi...

Associated Press

In the pivotal South Carolina primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A microphone in hand, Sen. Tim Scott left the podium at a recent barbecue event in South Carolina and made his way through tables draped in red, white and blue as attendees finished plates of pulled pork and baked beans. As he talked about his campaign, Scott passed Casey DeSantis, the […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, right, next to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, speaks...

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will deepen her outreach to Southeast Asia this week at an international summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she’ll try to erase doubts about U.S. commitment to the region stirred by President Joe Biden’s absence. It’s Harris’ third trip to Southeast Asia and fourth to Asia overall, and she’s […]

22 hours ago

People walk in the rain in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares surge after Wall St gains on signs the US jobs market is cooling

Stocks were higher in Asia on Monday after Wall Street was boosted by a report that signaled the US jobs market, while still healthy, is showing some signs of cooling. That supported investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon ease up on its campaign to slow the U.S. economy by raising interest rates. “It […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Andy Murray, of Britain, wipes sweat from his brow during a break in play against Corentin, ...

Associated Press

Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray prepared for the steamy conditions often found at the U.S. Open by simulating the “brutal heat and humidity” in New York this time of year with the help of, well, an actual steam room at his home. The 36-year-old British tennis star set the humidity in there at 70% […]

22 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholi...

Associated Press

Biden says he went to his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., because he can’t go ‘home home’

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says he cannot go to his. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after he went to Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church to say he was not on vacation. “I have no home to go […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Iga Swiatek’s US Open title defense ends with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round