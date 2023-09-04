Close
Police: 5 killed, 3 others hurt in Labor Day crash on interstate northeast of Atlanta

Sep 4, 2023, 11:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DULUTH, Georgia (AP) — Five people were killed and three more injured in a Labor Day crash along a Georgia interstate northeast of Atlanta, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday on a ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in the Duluth area, Gwinnett County police said in a statement.

A vehicle went over a wall of the elevated ramp, falling onto traffic lanes, police said. Five people were found dead at the scene, and three others were taken to local hospitals.

The collision led to lengthy roads closures in the area, but they had reopened by mid-day Monday, police said.

Police have not yet identified the dead or injured or released other information about the crash.

I-85 is a major thoroughfare that connects Atlanta with Charlotte, North Carolina. The crash happened about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

