Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says

Sep 4, 2023, 2:11 PM

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, cent...

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, attend a banquet at the ruling Workers' Party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine.

The official, who was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. expects Kim will make the trip within the month. The official said the U.S. isn’t sure exactly where or when the meeting would take place, but the Pacific port city of Vladivostok would be a likely possibility given its relative proximity to North Korea.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted Monday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang last month and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

Watson said, “We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”

She added that the U.S. is urging North Korea “to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia.”

Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.

The New York Times first reported that Kim planned to meet with Putin in Russia this month.

The White House said last week that it had intelligence indicating that Putin and Kim swapped letters following Shoigu’s visit. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the letters were “more at the surface level” but that Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale were advancing.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this story.

National News

Associated Press

Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary

DEATH VALLEY JUNCTION, Calif. (AP) — It’s unclear when Death Valley National Park will reopen to visitors after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary forged new gullies and crumbled roadways at the site of one of the hottest places in the world, officials said. The storm dumped a furious 2.2 inches (6 centimeters) of rain […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

LGBTQ pride group excluded from southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade

A local LGBTQ pride group was excluded from a southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade, apparently by the city’s mayor, who cited safety concerns. Shenandoah Pride planned to have a small group walking with a banner and a drag performer riding in a convertible, with candy, popsicles and stickers to hand out in the parade […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A driver crashed into a Denny’s near Houston, injuring 23 people

Rosenberg, TX (AP) — A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people. Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant just off the highway late Monday morning. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with […]

14 hours ago

Revelers take part in J'ouvert celebration, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New Y...

Associated Press

West Indian American Day Parade steps off with steel bands, colorful costumes, stilt walkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual West Indian American Day Parade stepped off in New York City on Monday with brightly colored costumes, steel bands, flag waving and street dancing. The Brooklyn parade is the culmination of carnival week and one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture. The parade routinely attracts more than […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden will nominate longtime aide to become US ambassador to UNESCO

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime aide to President Joe Biden who is a senior adviser in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is Biden’s choice to represent the United States at the United Nations agency devoted to education, science and culture. The U.S. recently rejoined the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization after a five-year hiatus […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Tens of thousands of partygoers stranded at a counterculture festival by a late summer storm hoped muddy roads would reopen Monday and allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. Burning Man organizers said in the morning that it was still too wet for a safe […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says