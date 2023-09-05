Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden nominates former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as ambassador to Israel

Sep 5, 2023, 7:22 AM

FILE - Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks during the discussion panel at the World Bank/IMF annual...

FILE - Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks during the discussion panel at the World Bank/IMF annual meeting at IMF headquarters in Washington, Oct. 7, 2016. The White House says President Joe Biden has nominated Lew to serve as his next ambassador to Israel.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Treasury secretary Jacob Lew to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, the White House announced Tuesday.

Lew, who served as White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration, would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides.,who left the post in July. Lew also served as OMB director during the Clinton administration.

If Lew is confirmed by the Senate, he will come to one of the highest-profile U.S. ambassadorships, with the Biden administration pushing for Israel and Saudi Arabia—two of the biggest Middle East powers but longtime rivals— to normalize their relationship.

The effort to strengthen that historically fraught relationship comes after the Trump administration helped facilitate the “Abraham Accords,” normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

A normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful and wealthy Arab state, has the potential to reshape the region and boost Israel’s standing in significant ways. But brokering such a deal is a heavy lift as the kingdom has said it won’t officially recognize Israel before a resolution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lew is currently a managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg, a private equity firm, and a visiting professor at Columbia University in New York.

He also currently serves as chairman of the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, co-president of the board of the National Library of Israel USA and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lew has also previously served as managing director and chief operating officer for two Citigroup business units. He was executive vice president and the chief operating officer of New York University and a professor of public administration in the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU.

National News

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015. (Adam ...

Associated Press

US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC […]

10 hours ago

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Blac...

Associated Press

Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded

Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.

10 hours ago

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Feder...

Associated Press

Jury selection begins in contempt case against ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was charged with contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a former economics professor, served as a White House staffer […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Michael Gunn, principle at Forge Consulting, gives the witness oath by Colleton County Clerk...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murder Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They’re accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defense. They say she also had private conversations with […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A police officer sits parked at the site of a building collapse at the start of demolition, ...

Associated Press

Owner of collapsed Iowa building that killed 3 people files lawsuit blaming engineering company

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. Real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering, […]

10 hours ago

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Ma...

Associated Press

Capitol physician says McConnell’s health episodes show ‘no evidence’ of being strokes or seizures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show “no evidence” of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Biden nominates former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as ambassador to Israel