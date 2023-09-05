Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns, months before end of mayor’s second term

Sep 5, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 7:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday.

Outlaw leaves after a bumpy three years on the job that began just before the pandemic lockdowns and was quickly followed by intense protests that broke out in Philadelphia and across the country in the summer of 2020 over the police killing of Black people.

Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member police department, came to Philadelphia from Portland, Oregon, where her handling of protests had raised concerns.

At the port authority, she will be the deputy chief security officer.

Outlaw, whose last day as commissioner is Sept. 22, leaves months before Kenney’s two terms as mayor come to an end. The mayor has named First Deputy John M. Stanford Jr. as interim police commissioner.

“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” Kenney said. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”

National News

Associated Press

Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Wait times for tens of thousands of Burning Man partygoers trying to exit the mud-caked northern Nevada desert are beginning to decrease after flooded roads left them stranded there for days. Event organizers said they started to let traffic flow out on the main road around 2 p.m. local […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015. (Adam ...

Associated Press

US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC […]

11 hours ago

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Blac...

Associated Press

Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded

Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.

11 hours ago

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Feder...

Associated Press

Jury selection begins in contempt case against ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was charged with contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a former economics professor, served as a White House staffer […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Michael Gunn, principle at Forge Consulting, gives the witness oath by Colleton County Clerk...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murder Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They’re accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defense. They say she also had private conversations with […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A police officer sits parked at the site of a building collapse at the start of demolition, ...

Associated Press

Owner of collapsed Iowa building that killed 3 people files lawsuit blaming engineering company

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. Real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering, […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns, months before end of mayor’s second term