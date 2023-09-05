Seattle-Bainbridge ferry route closed to vehicles for walkway construction

A major disruption for drivers this week on the Bainbridge to Seattle ferry crossing, as Washington State Ferries (WSF) will close the route to cars from Sept. 7 to 13.

No cars, motorcycles or even bicycles will be allowed as crews complete work on a new overhead walkway starting Thursday, Sept. 7.

The holding lanes will be used as a staging area for contractors, prohibiting access to vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. The ferry loading dock will be used for cranes and other equipment as crews replace an aging overhead walkway on the Bainbridge side.

Pedestrians will still have access on a one-boat schedule.

WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling said drivers heading to Seattle can either loop south over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge or head up to the route between Kingston and Edmonds.

The route is expected to reopen to vehicles next week, Sept. 14.

Until then, the Edmonds-Kingston route is adding a third boat to help get drivers to Seattle.

“Having three boats on the Edmonds-Kingston run, which takes just about a half hour crossing, there should be a boat to take you just every few minutes,” Sterling said.

And because the Edmonds side has been a hot spot for “line cutting,” Sterling said, don’t be surprised if you see troopers keeping watch.

”They don’t always say when they are out and about doing these emphasis patrols, but it’s very possible that they will be looking for line cutters during this time,” Sterling said.

Contributing: Kate Stone