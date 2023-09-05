Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel

Sep 5, 2023, 10:19 AM

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015. (Adam ...

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015. (Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before seeking a court-ordered recall.

In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall, setting the stage for the possible court fight.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC. The company maintains that no safety defect exists, that NHTSA’s demand is based on a hypothesis rather than technical conclusions, and that the agency has no authority to order a parts manufacturer to announce recalls.

NHTSA is trying to force ARC to recall inflators in driver and passenger front air bags from at least a dozen automakers. Neither ARC nor the auto industry has released a full list of vehicle models with the kind of air bag inflators that have exploded. But at least 33 million of the 284 million vehicles on U.S. roads are believed to contain them.

Owners of vehicles made by at least a dozen automakers — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia — are left to wonder anxiously whether their vehicles contain driver or front passenger inflators made by ARC.

Though ARC is resisting a full-scale recall, automakers have conducted seven smaller recalls of inflators since 2017 that were attributed to isolated manufacturing problems. Those recalls included one that General Motors announced in May involving nearly 1 million vehicles.

National News

Associated Press

New York police agree to reform protest tactics in settlement over 2020 response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s police department has agreed to establish new policies intended to safeguard the rights of protesters as part of a legal settlement stemming from its response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020. The 44-page agreement, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, requires the nation’s largest police department […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender people under 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty put her previous order blocking the ban on hold after a federal appeals court allowed Alabama to enforce a similar restriction. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Flood waters remain on the destroyed fields at the Intervale Community Farm after flooding a...

Associated Press

USDA designates July flooding a disaster in Vermont, making farmers eligible for emergency loans

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Vermont a natural disaster area from the catastrophic July flooding, making farms eligible for emergency federal loans, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday. It’s the second USDA disaster declaration for Vermont this summer. In July, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack approved Scott’s request for a disaster declaration for the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee hear testimony on a new map of sta...

Associated Press

Voting rights groups ask to dismiss lawsuit challenging gerrymandered Ohio congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voting-rights groups moved to dismiss their lawsuit against Ohio’s unconstitutional congressional map on Tuesday, arguing that prolonging the legal wrangling over where to draw district boundaries isn’t in the best interests of Ohio voters. The ACLU of Ohio, on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio and others, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Aug. 1,...

Associated Press

Complaints over campaign comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court justice are dismissed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state judiciary disciplinary panel has could warrant impeachment. Protasiewicz on Tuesday released a letter from the Wisconsin Judicial Commission informing her that “several complaints” regarding comments she had made during the campaign had been dismissed without action. The commission’s actions are private unless released by one of the parties involved. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portl...

Associated Press

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on Tuesday for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel