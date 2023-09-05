Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting

Sep 5, 2023, 2:01 PM

FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential ...

FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, a final design featuring 58 candle-like beams for a permanent memorial to the victims, survivors and first responders of modern America's deadliest mass shooting was approved by county officials in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — The permanent memorial to the victims and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history will feature 58 candle-like beams under a plan officials in Las Vegas approved Tuesday.

With the design officially in place, Clark County commissioners will shift their focus to selecting a nonprofit that will oversee fundraising and the construction and maintenance of the project. It took years to get to this point in the process and could take years more before the memorial is unveiled at the site of the attack along the Las Vegas Strip.

The commissioners voted unanimously to proceed with the design recommended by the 1 October Memorial Committee, which was formed in 2019 to develop a design concept. The committee, which was dissolved Tuesday after commissioners voted, included a survivor and the sister of one of the 60 people who were killed in the October 2017 shooting.

“We are grateful to the design teams, family members, survivors and everyone who participated in this process to create a memorial to remember the events of 1 October,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, whose district includes the festival site. “Thanks to the committee’s hard work, a very unique process was put into place to ensure that anyone who had an idea for the memorial could be heard.”

The number 58 in the final design represents the initial toll of people who were killed when a gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel on a country music festival crowd below. In addition to those who died at the scene or shortly after the attack, hundreds of people were injured, including two women who initially survived but died in subsequent years from causes attributed to their gunshot wounds.

Mynda Smith, whose sister Neysa Tonks was killed in the attack, said Tuesday that she was grateful to be a part of the memorial committee.

“I never thought that this journey could be filled with so much light,” Smith said.

Tonks, a 46-year-old mother of three, had called Las Vegas home for about two decades.

“She loved this city,” Smith said. “I know that she’s going to be honored, along with the 57 others who died that night, in such a beautiful way that will bring light to our families. And I know it will bring light to all the survivors.”

The final memorial design is the work of local firm JCJ Architecture. It envisions a park shaped like an infinity symbol in what was the northeastern corner of the former concert venue, with 22,000 lights representing the number of people who attended the show that night. A looping path will take visitors through a garden area, past a 58-foot (18-meter) glass tower and to a “remembrance ring” with the 58 candles. Each beam will display the name and a photo of a victim.

The commissioners also approved an alternate design Tuesday that would feature 15 large horse statues representing the home states and countries of the 60 people who were killed, as well as two smaller horses in honor of the dozens of children who lost parents to the attack.

Amber Manka, whose mother died two years after she was shot and paralyzed in the attack, said she finds the final design to be both beautiful and disappointing.

“This is a beautiful memorial for the 58 and their families. They deserve such a beautiful representation of their loved ones,” she told The Associated Press. But, she countered, “At this point, I’m pissed. My mom would never have suffered for two years if she didn’t get shot that night. That shooting rocked our family and left us without a mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.”

Manka said she was awaiting a response to a message she sent to the committee outlining her concerns. Her mother, Kimberly Gervais, spent her final years in and out of hospitals and treatment centers in Southern California, where she lived.

The permanent memorial will be separate from a community healing garden built in downtown Las Vegas by more than 1,000 volunteers in the days after the shooting.

National News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

Trump’s comments risk tainting a jury in federal election subversion case, special counsel says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warned Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s “daily” statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to become first state to ban caste-based discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste, adding protections for people of South Asian descent who say they have been left out of traditional American safeguards for fairness in employment and housing. The bill — the first of its kind in the U.S. — now heads to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Albuquerque prosecutors take new approach to combatting retail theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s largest metro area are taking over all cases involving retail theft including small-scale shoplifting, in efforts to enforce new state sanctions against coordinated retail crime. Albuquerque-area District Attorney Sam Bregman and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the approach to combatting retail crime. […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The federal courthouse stands in Fargo, N.D., June 19, 2023. On Friday, Sept. 1, two nonprof...

Associated Press

Civil rights lawsuit in North Dakota accuses a white supremacist group of racial intimidation

Two nonprofits have sued a white nationalist hate group in North Dakota, alleging that it committed racial intimidation by defacing businesses and public property around the city of Fargo with the group’s logo and other graffiti. The lawsuit filed against Patriot Front in federal court on Friday alleges that the group, two of the group’s […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit claims mobile home park managers conspired to fix and inflate lot rental prices

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit seeking class-action status accuses nine mobile home community management companies and a mobile home market data provider of conspiring to fix and inflate lot rental prices at more than 150 locations across the U.S. The lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Chicago claims the management companies bought up […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court. The filing says “the marriage between the parties […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting