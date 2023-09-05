Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kansas newspaper’s lawyer says police didn’t follow warrant in last month’s newsroom search

Sep 5, 2023, 3:13 PM

FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting u...

FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. The lawyer for the small Kansas newspaper raided by police in August 2023 said on Tuesday, Sept. 5, that he believes officers didn't follow the search warrant's requirements to only seize computers believed directly involved in suspected identity theft. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Police officers who raided a small Kansas newspaper’s offices last month didn’t follow the requirements of the search warrant to only seize computers that had been directly involved in suspected identity theft, according to the newspaper’s lawyer.

Authorities released data to the newspaper last week showing police spent 1 hour and 20 minutes fruitlessly searching one computer for signs it was used to look up the driving record of a local restaurant owner and the status of her driver’s license on the Kansas Department of Revenue’s site. No evidence was found. But the Marion County Record ‘s attorney Bernie Rhodes said Tuesday that police seized that computer and then took all the other computers in the newsroom along with two reporters’ cell phones without checking to see if any of those devices were involved.

“So it’s a complete and total sham, which is, in my view, simply more evidence that this so-called search was just a pretense to intimidate the newspaper,” Rhodes said.

The Record’s publisher, Eric Meyer, whose home was also searched on Aug. 11 along with the home of a city council member, has said he thinks the the search was motivated by the newspaper’s investigation of Police Chief Gideon Cody’s background with the Kansas City Police Department before he was hired in Marion earlier this year.

Cody didn’t respond to email questions from The Associated Press on Tuesday. He defended the search initially, but hasn’t said much publicly since the Kansas Bureau of Investigation took over the case. He said in affidavits used to obtain the search warrants that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and City Council member Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided, had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.

Police had said in court documents that investigators believed the newspaper may have acted illegally to obtain personal information about a local restaurant owner. But a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue has said the search a reporter did after they received some information from a tipster was legal.

The KBI hasn’t offered updates on its investigation or when it might turn over its findings to the local prosecutor in the central Kansas town of about 1,900 people.

Video of the raid on the home of publisher Eric Meyer shows how distraught his 98-year-old mother became as officers searched through their belongings. Meyer said he believes that stress contributed to the death of his mother, Joan Meyer, a day later.

The raids have been sharply criticized nationally because of the implications for the press protections outlined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But now Rhodes said he believes there were also violations of the Fourth Amendment’s restrictions on unreasonable searches.

In the search warrant, the judge directed police to “conduct a preview search of all located digital communications devices and digital storage media to exclude from seizure those which have not been involved in the identity theft.”

Rhodes said the data reviewed by his forensic expert shows that didn’t happen. Rhodes is still gathering evidence for the lawsuit he plans to file on the newspaper’s behalf, but one of the Record’s reporters already filed her own lawsuit against police.

Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey didn’t immediately respond to questions Tuesday about the search warrants. But a few days after the raids, he said, there wasn’t enough evidence to justify the searches so he ordered authorities to return everything they seized.

Legal experts believe the raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement.

The City Council was holding another meeting Tuesday afternoon, but didn’t plan to discuss the raids at all other than to hear public comments about it. Mayor David Mayfield the city’s attorney advised him not to talk about the KBI’s criminal investigation.

“When the investigation is completed by them, the council will then decide if any action needs to be taken,” Mayfield said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Mayfield said he believes that if there was anything wrong with the searches then the judge should have never approved the warrants, but once they were approved he believes police acted properly.

“It’s my understanding that the police served a valid search warrant that was issued,” he said.

But Mayfield said he really doesn’t know everything that happened because when Cody told him he was investigating a City Council member “I told him I did not want to know any details.”

National News

FILE — Supporters of Airbnb hold a rally outside City Hall in New York, Jan. 20, 2015. A New York...

Associated Press

Airbnb limits some new reservations in New York City as short-term rental regulations go into effect

NEW YORK (AP) — Home-sharing giant Airbnb said it has had to stop accepting some reservations in New York City as new regulations on short-term rentals went into effect Tuesday that will mean big changes for travelers hoping to avoid the high cost of a Big Apple hotel. The new rules are intended to effectively […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

Trump’s comments risk tainting a jury in federal election subversion case, special counsel says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warned Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s “daily” statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to become first state to ban caste-based discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste, adding protections for people of South Asian descent who say they have been left out of traditional American safeguards for fairness in employment and housing. The bill — the first of its kind in the U.S. — now heads to […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Albuquerque prosecutors take new approach to combatting retail theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s largest metro area are taking over all cases involving retail theft including small-scale shoplifting, in efforts to enforce new state sanctions against coordinated retail crime. Albuquerque-area District Attorney Sam Bregman and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the approach to combatting retail crime. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - The federal courthouse stands in Fargo, N.D., June 19, 2023. On Friday, Sept. 1, two nonprof...

Associated Press

Civil rights lawsuit in North Dakota accuses a white supremacist group of racial intimidation

Two nonprofits have sued a white nationalist hate group in North Dakota, alleging that it committed racial intimidation by defacing businesses and public property around the city of Fargo with the group’s logo and other graffiti. The lawsuit filed against Patriot Front in federal court on Friday alleges that the group, two of the group’s […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit claims mobile home park managers conspired to fix and inflate lot rental prices

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit seeking class-action status accuses nine mobile home community management companies and a mobile home market data provider of conspiring to fix and inflate lot rental prices at more than 150 locations across the U.S. The lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Chicago claims the management companies bought up […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Kansas newspaper’s lawyer says police didn’t follow warrant in last month’s newsroom search