Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Airbnb limits some new reservations in New York City as short-term rental regulations go into effect

Sep 5, 2023, 5:22 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

FILE — Supporters of Airbnb hold a rally outside City Hall in New York, Jan. 20, 2015. A New York...

FILE — Supporters of Airbnb hold a rally outside City Hall in New York, Jan. 20, 2015. A New York judge on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 dismissed lawsuits filed by Airbnb and three hosts over New York City's rules for short-term rentals, saying the restrictions are “entirely rational.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Home-sharing giant Airbnb said it has had to stop accepting some reservations in New York City as new regulations on short-term rentals went into effect Tuesday that will mean big changes for travelers hoping to avoid the high cost of a Big Apple hotel.

The new rules are intended to effectively end a free-for-all in which city landlords and residents have been renting out their apartments by the week or the night to tourists or others in town for short stays.

Under the new system, rentals shorter than 30 days are only allowed if hosts register with the city. Hosts must commit to being physically present in the home for the duration of the rental, sharing living quarters with their guest. More than two guests at a time are not allowed, either, meaning families are effectively barred.

Platforms such as Airbnb, VRBO and others are not allowed to process rentals for unregistered hosts — and as of early this week, few had successfully registered. The city says it has approved just under 300 of the more than 3,800 applications received.

Officials and housing advocates who had pushed for the restrictions said they were necessary to stop apartments from becoming de facto hotels.

“In New York City, residential apartments should be for residential use,” said Murray Cox of Inside Airbnb, a housing advocacy group that collects data about the company’s presence in cities around the world.

Airbnb has fought the rules in court, arguing they were essentially a ban, and that they would hurt visitors looking for affordable accommodations.

But since Aug. 21, the company — which had 38,500 active non-hotel listings in New York City as recently as January — said it had stopped accepting new short-term reservations from any host who hadn’t provided either a city registration number or documentation that it was in process. It said once the city’s verification system was fully up and running, no short-term listing would be allowed on its site without a registration number.

Some hosts of smaller homes said they were being unfairly targeted and lumped in with larger apartment buildings.

“I think this is a huge indication that our elected officials have let us down,” said Krystal Payne, who lives in a two-family home in Brooklyn and had been renting out one of the apartments to help pay her mortgage.

The regulations were adopted by the city in January of last year but were held up by legal action until last month.

While online rental listing services gave travelers more options in New York — and were a financial windfall to residents who rented out their homes while away on vacation — they have also led to complaints about scarce housing in residential neighborhoods being gobbled up by tourists.

Regular tenants complained about buildings that suddenly felt like hotels, with strangers in their hallways and occasional parties in rented units. Investors snapped up units in condominium buildings, or whole townhouses, then made a fortune doing nightly rentals prohibited by law.

“Registration creates a clear path for hosts who follow the city’s longstanding laws and protects travelers from illegal and unsafe accommodations, while ending the proliferation of illegal short-term rentals,” Christian Klossner, executive director of the city’s Office of Special Enforcement, said in a statement.

In guidance posted after the legal decision last month, Airbnb told New York City hosts that they should either register with the city or convert to hosting long-term stays if possible. The company also said any existing short-term reservation with a check-in by Dec. 1 would be allowed to go forward, with processing fees refunded, while those with check-in dates after that would be canceled and refunded.

Airbnb’s global policy director, Theo Yedinsky, called the rule changes a blow to “the thousands of New Yorkers and small businesses in the outer boroughs who rely on home sharing and tourism dollars to help make ends meet.”

“The city is sending a clear message to millions of potential visitors who will now have fewer accommodation options when they visit New York City: ‘You are not welcome,’” he said.

National News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

Trump’s comments risk tainting a jury in federal election subversion case, special counsel says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warned Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s “daily” statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to become first state to ban caste-based discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste, adding protections for people of South Asian descent who say they have been left out of traditional American safeguards for fairness in employment and housing. The bill — the first of its kind in the U.S. — now heads to […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Albuquerque prosecutors take new approach to combatting retail theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s largest metro area are taking over all cases involving retail theft including small-scale shoplifting, in efforts to enforce new state sanctions against coordinated retail crime. Albuquerque-area District Attorney Sam Bregman and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the approach to combatting retail crime. […]

19 hours ago

FILE - The federal courthouse stands in Fargo, N.D., June 19, 2023. On Friday, Sept. 1, two nonprof...

Associated Press

Civil rights lawsuit in North Dakota accuses a white supremacist group of racial intimidation

Two nonprofits have sued a white nationalist hate group in North Dakota, alleging that it committed racial intimidation by defacing businesses and public property around the city of Fargo with the group’s logo and other graffiti. The lawsuit filed against Patriot Front in federal court on Friday alleges that the group, two of the group’s […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit claims mobile home park managers conspired to fix and inflate lot rental prices

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit seeking class-action status accuses nine mobile home community management companies and a mobile home market data provider of conspiring to fix and inflate lot rental prices at more than 150 locations across the U.S. The lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Chicago claims the management companies bought up […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court. The filing says “the marriage between the parties […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Airbnb limits some new reservations in New York City as short-term rental regulations go into effect