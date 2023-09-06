Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

The AP Interview: Harris says Trump can’t be spared accountability for Jan. 6

Sep 6, 2023, 12:48 AM | Updated: 1:22 am

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves as she walks with Indonesian Health Minister Budi G...

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves as she walks with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin upon arrival to attend the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia,Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable — even if that means Donald Trump.

“Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may,” Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she was attending a regional summit.

Federal prosecutors have indicted Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for his efforts to cling to power in 2020, The former president also has been charged in Georgia in a scheme to subvert the will of voters who elected Democrat Joe Biden instead of giving Trump a second term.

“I spent the majority of my career as a prosecutor,” Harris, who served as California’s attorney general before moving to Washington as a U.S. senator. “I believe that people should be held accountable under the law. And when they break the law, there should be accountability.”

The White House has been circumspect in addressing the issue of Trump’s criminal charges in order to avoid any whiff of political meddling in the work of prosecutors. But Biden and Harris have been outspoken about what they view as the very real danger to American democracy the aftermath of the 2020 election exposed.

“Democracies are very fragile,” the vice president said in the AP interview. “They will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”

Harris is representing the United States at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in place of Biden.

She sounded a strong warning about reports that Russia was talking with North Korea about obtaining weapons for its invasion of Ukraine, calling the possible alliance “ill-advised.”

“Russia has been levied a strategic failure,” she said. ”Their aggressive, unprovoked actions in Ukraine have resulted in a situation where the aura and myth of the Russian military has now been dispelled.”

Harris dismissed concerns about Biden’s age even though he’s widely seen as too old for office. A recent AP/NORC poll showed that 77% of Americans and 69% of Democrats think he’s too old for a second term.

Harris is next in line to the presidency, a position that increased scrutiny of her as she serves with a president who would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. GOP hopefuls raise the idea that a vote for Biden would really end up being a vote for Harris — and not in a good way.

“I see him every day. A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out,” she said. “And so I will say to you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers. And Joe Biden delivers.”

Harris described the idea of possibly stepping into the role of president as “hypothetical” but said she was ready.

“Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition,” she stated. “But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president.”

“I’m no different.”

___

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington.

Politics

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in North ...

Associated Press

Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Mike Rogers, who served in Congress for 14 years and chaired the House Intelligence Committee, is running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan that Democrats have held for over two decades. The announcement, which was provided to The Associated Press in a campaign video on Wednesday, instantly shakes […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Armenia will hold exercises with US in a period of tensions with Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Armenia announced Wednesday that its forces will hold military exercises this month with the United States as tensions rose with longtime ally Russia. Armenia’s Defense Ministry said the exercises that begin Monday are aimed at preparing units for international peacekeeping operations. It did not say how many troops would take part […]

5 hours ago

FILE - In this image from video released by Primorsky Regional Administration Press Service, North ...

Associated Press

Will he go by plane or train? How Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia for another meeting with Putin

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s possible trip to Russia might be like his first one in 2019 — a rattling, 20-hour ride aboard a green-and-yellow armored train that is a quirky symbol of his family’s dynastic leadership. In what would be his first foreign travel since the start of […]

1 day ago

FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Nearly ...

Associated Press

Things to know about aid, lawsuits and tourism nearly a month after fire leveled a Hawaii community

HONOLULU (AP) — Nearly a month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed at least 115 people, authorities on Maui are working their way through a list of the missing that has grown almost as quickly as names have been removed. Lawsuits are piling up in court over liability for the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial begins with a former ally who reported him to the FBI

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway with live television coverage, a former aide who reported him to the FBI on the witness stand and his wife watching from her desk in the state Senate but prohibited from participating. But how much Paxton himself will take part […]

1 day ago

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Fa...

Associated Press

Kentucky Democrat Beshear links GOP challenger to reality of abortion law in reelection campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has pushed his opposition to Kentucky’s abortion ban to the forefront of his reelection campaign by linking his Republican challenger to an extreme scenario of the strict law — requiring young victims of rape or incest to carry their pregnancies to term. Beshear’s campaign released a TV […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

The AP Interview: Harris says Trump can’t be spared accountability for Jan. 6