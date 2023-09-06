Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect sought after multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are shot and set on fire

Sep 6, 2023, 6:59 AM

This image provided by Michigan State Police shows a vehicle driven by a person suspected of settin...

This image provided by Michigan State Police shows a vehicle driven by a person suspected of setting fire and shooting at multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles in the sate's Upper Peninsula. The vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, state police said. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the attack. (Michigan State Police via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michigan State Police via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday that they are searching for a male suspected of shooting and setting fire to several Michigan State Police vehicles in the Upper Peninsula.

The suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack on the vehicles, is considered armed and dangerous, the agency said in a plea for the public’s help in identifying him.

The vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m., the agency said. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV southbound on the Interstate 75 Business Loop, state police said.

The agency posted four photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the suspect and the Honda CRV.

The agency said the post would remain closed Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, a city at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) north of Detroit.

State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a spokesman for the agency’s district that includes the Sault Ste. Marie Post, told The Detroit News that officials will release further information when they can.

An email was sent Wednesday morning to Giannunzio by The Associated Press asking how many vehicles were damaged in the attack and the extent of the damage they sustained.

State police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the post at (906) 632-2217 or to call 911.

National News

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Aug. 1,...

Associated Press

Wisconsin Democrats combat impeachment of court justice with $4M effort

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party on Wednesday launched a $4 million effort to pressure Republicans to back down from impeaching a new liberal state Supreme Court justice being targeted after she criticized GOP-drawn legislative electoral maps and spoke in favor of abortion rights. After investing nearly $10 million in electing Justice Janet […]

7 hours ago

A person walks across the dock at St. Paul Harbor, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska. Crab...

Associated Press

Alaskan fishers fear another bleak season as crab populations dwindle in warming waters

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Gabriel Prout worked four seasons on his father’s crab boat, the Silver Spray, before joining his two brothers in 2020 to buy a half-interest plus access rights for a snow crab fishery that’s typically the largest and richest in the Bering Sea. Then in 2021, disaster: an annual survey found crabs […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday. The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was […]

7 hours ago

FILE - U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaves after attending G20's third Finance Ministers a...

Associated Press

War sanctions against Russia highlight growing divisions among the Group of 20 countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing growing skepticism from some leading rich and developing nations as the residual impact of sanctions against Russia is deepening divisions among the Group of 20 countries. With world leaders and finance ministers meeting this week in India for the G20 summit, fractures have came into the […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. The...

Associated Press

EU targets Amazon, Meta, Microsoft in next phase of digital crackdown

 The European Union on Wednesday targeted Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies.

7 hours ago

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in North ...

Associated Press

Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Mike Rogers, who served in Congress for 14 years and chaired the House Intelligence Committee, is running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan that Democrats have held for over two decades. The announcement, which was provided to The Associated Press in a campaign video on Wednesday, instantly shakes […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Suspect sought after multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are shot and set on fire