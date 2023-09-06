Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Christie says DeSantis put ‘politics ahead of his job’ by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit

Sep 6, 2023, 8:42 AM

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate...

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had put “politics ahead of his job” by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during the Democrat’s weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in DeSantis’ state.

“Your job as governor is to be the tour guide for the president, is to make sure the president sees your people, sees the damage, sees the suffering, what’s going on and what needs to be done to rebuild it,” Christie said about his rival for the 2024 nomination in a Fox News interview Tuesday.

“You’re doing your job. And unfortunately, he put politics ahead of his job,” Christie said. “That was his choice.”

No one knows better than Christie how such a sticky political situation can create an enduring image. Photos of then New Jersey Gov. Christie giving a warm greeting to Democratic President Barack Obama during a visit after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 earned Christie scorn among national Republicans.

Obama placed his hand on Christie’s shoulder. Some Republicans labeled it a “hug” and suggested it contributed to GOP nominee Mitt Romney’s loss to Obama in that year’s general election. Christie said he was simply doing his job by meeting with the president.

Idalia made landfall last week along Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas. Biden, who toured the state on Saturday, had initially said that he would meet with DeSantis during his trip, but the governor’s office said DeSantis had “no plans” to see Biden, suggesting that doing so could hinder disaster response related to Idalia.

Biden and DeSantis have met other times when the president toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state last year, and after the Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach in the summer of 2021. But DeSantis is now running for president and hoping to take on Biden in the 2024 general election.

DeSantis’ campaign did not comment about Christie’s critique.

Christie has defended his own response to the presidential visit during Sandy, saying that although he and Obama had fundamentally different views on governing, the two men did what needed to be done for a devastated region.

The “hug” moment, however, has trailed Christie ever since. It emerged last month during Republicans’ first 2024 debate, when Vivek Ramaswamy responded to a barb from Christie — who said the biotech entrepreneur’s opening line about being a skinny kid with a hard-to-pronounce name reminded him of Obama — by asking if the former governor wanted a “hug,” a reference to Obama’s post-Sandy visit.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

National News

Associated Press

Interior cancels remaining leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration, arguing the sale was legally flawed. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said with her decision to cancel the remaining […]

12 hours ago

Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 20...

Associated Press

Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it’s time to clean up. Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up the sprawling stretch of public land in the Black Rock Desert of northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape, according to authorities. A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31, two days after the Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Celeste Maloy speaks during the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary debate for out...

Associated Press

A Trump backer has a narrow lead in Utah’s congressional primary, buoyed by strong rural support

With strong backing from Utah’s rural voters, Donald Trump supporter Celeste Maloy held a slim lead in a Republican special congressional primary — but the race was still too early to call Wednesday. Whoever triumphs in the GOP primary will be heavily favored to win November’s general election, and the race has thrown a spotlight […]

12 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages...

Associated Press

West Virginia University faculty express symbolic no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University faculty approved a symbolic motion on Wednesday expressing no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. The university is struggling with the financial toll of dwindling enrollment, revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing debt load for new […]

12 hours ago

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinal...

Associated Press

Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be new No. 1, cruises into U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka moved into the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday, looking every bit the top player in the world while rolling to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen in just over an hour. Sabalenka, who is going to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings next week because […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Christie says DeSantis put ‘politics ahead of his job’ by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit