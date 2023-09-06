Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull

Sep 6, 2023, 8:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 59-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bull at the farm where he was working.

Family members told Hearst Connecticut Media that the bull attacked Randy Janquins on Friday at a farm in Harwinton, Connecticut, as he was putting several cows back into a barn after milking them.

“The bull was in heat because it’s their mating season at this time of year,” Ellen Hull, Janquins’ sister, told Hearst. “Randy basically was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Janquins, of Winsted, Connecticut, suffered a broken neck and is paralyzed from the waist down, Hull said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors fused vertebrae in his neck, she said.

Janquins told his sister he was lying in the farmer’s field for “quite some time” before someone found him.

National News

Associated Press

Interior cancels remaining leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration, arguing the sale was legally flawed. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said with her decision to cancel the remaining […]

12 hours ago

Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 20...

Associated Press

Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it’s time to clean up. Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up the sprawling stretch of public land in the Black Rock Desert of northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape, according to authorities. A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31, two days after the Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Celeste Maloy speaks during the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary debate for out...

Associated Press

A Trump backer has a narrow lead in Utah’s congressional primary, buoyed by strong rural support

With strong backing from Utah’s rural voters, Donald Trump supporter Celeste Maloy held a slim lead in a Republican special congressional primary — but the race was still too early to call Wednesday. Whoever triumphs in the GOP primary will be heavily favored to win November’s general election, and the race has thrown a spotlight […]

12 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages...

Associated Press

West Virginia University faculty express symbolic no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University faculty approved a symbolic motion on Wednesday expressing no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. The university is struggling with the financial toll of dwindling enrollment, revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing debt load for new […]

12 hours ago

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinal...

Associated Press

Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be new No. 1, cruises into U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka moved into the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday, looking every bit the top player in the world while rolling to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen in just over an hour. Sabalenka, who is going to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings next week because […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull