Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas prison lockdown over drug murders renews worries about lack of air conditioning in heat wave

Sep 6, 2023, 1:40 PM

FILE - Advocates for cooling Texas prisons construct a make-shift cell before a rally on the steps ...

FILE - Advocates for cooling Texas prisons construct a make-shift cell before a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, July 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Officials say the Texas prison system’s 100 units has been placed on a statewide lockdown due to a series of drug-related inmate homicides. But the lockdown, announced Wednesday, Sept. 6, is worrying advocates for inmates who say the order could endanger the lives of many prisoners during an unrelenting summer heat wave. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas prison system’s 100 units have been placed on a statewide lockdown due to a series of drug-related inmate homicides, officials announced on Wednesday.

But the lockdown is worrying advocates for inmates who say the order could endanger the lives of many prisoners during an unrelenting summer heat wave. During the lockdown, inmates will be confined to their cells, many located in prisons with no air conditioning. Much of Texas was expected to again be under heat advisories this week.

“It’s going to make the heat situation worse. This is not the time to do a lockdown. In the summer months, it’s not the time,” said Amite Dominick, the founder and president of Texas Prisons Community Advocates, a group that supports inmates and their families.

Advocates and others have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the nation’s largest prison system. They alleged temperatures that often go past 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) inside Texas prisons in the summer have been responsible for hundreds of inmate deaths in recent years. Only about 30% of Texas’ 100 prison units are fully air-conditioned, with the rest having partial or no air conditioning. Texas has about 128,000 inmates.

However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, or TDCJ, says there have been no heat-related deaths in the state’s prisons since 2012.

TDCJ said the lockdown was in response to “a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides” due in part to an increase over the last five years of illegal drugs coming into state prisons.

The agency said there have been 16 inmate-on-inmate murders this year, with most believed to be connected to illegal drugs. In 2021, there were nine such murders while in 2022 there were seven.

“A lockdown is a necessary response to confront the root causes of this crisis, enhance security measures, and ensure the well-being of all individuals within our agency,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said in a statement. “We are committed to finding the narcotics, but also working with the Office of Inspector General and outside law enforcements to dismantle the networks that are trafficking drugs into our systems.”

While Texas prison units go into lockdown at least twice a year at different times, a systemwide lockdown is rare, TDCJ spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said in an email.

During the lockdown, prison officials will be taking action to combat the smuggling of illegal drugs, including intensified searches of inmates, staff and others entering facilities, increased drug testing and the creation of a tip line.

TDCJ said it’s moving forward with its digital mail rollout, which will scan and convert all inmate mail into digital form that can be viewed on tablets. The change was done because of a significant increase in drug smuggling through letters soaked in methamphetamines or other illegal substances, officials said.

Officials suspect that a combination of smuggling by inmates, prison guards and through the mail is responsible for the majority of drugs coming into units, Hernandez said.

Heat protocols will still be followed during the lockdown, Hernandez said. These include giving inmates access to ice water, cold showers and areas with air conditioning.

But Dominick said inmates and families her organization has worked with have told her such heat protocols are not being followed by TDCJ.

Gregory Goodnight, an inmate at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville, told The Associated Press in a July 18 letter that the conditions he and other inmates have faced because of the heat were “cruel, potentially deadly and illegal.” Goodnight said his unit, which houses inmates with medical conditions, has no air conditioning in its cells or hallways, there’s insufficient air circulation and many days inmates don’t get a shower.

Visits to inmates by their families and others have been canceled during the lockdown.

“If we’re talking about people abusing drugs, one of the things that will inoculate or help a person to not be caught up in that addiction is family support. And so, they’re cutting off the main means of family support” by canceling visitations, Dominick said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

National News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meet...

Associated Press

A look at the uranium-based ammo the US is sending to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday announced it was sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead in sending the controversial munitions to help Kyiv push through Russian lines in its grueling counteroffensive. The 120 mm rounds will be used to arm the 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks the U.S. plans to deliver […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in S...

Associated Press

An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival says she will appeal her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell filed a notice of appeal last week. She will ask the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict President Joe Biden’s son Hunter by the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused […]

14 hours ago

Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Killy listens as Prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing a...

Associated Press

Another twist in the Alex Murdaugh double murder case. Did the clerk tamper with the jury?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh’s double murder case has been full of twists and turns: How did a dog crack the case? Where are the bloody clothes and weapons? And where did all the money Murdaugh is accused of stealing go? But one of the biggest surprises came on Tuesday, six months after Murdaugh […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US

A blast of late summer heat caused disruptions Wednesday for schools from Michigan to Virginia, with some districts dismissing students early and others holding classes online just days into the new academic year. While temperatures weren’t as high as last month’s triple-digit deadly heat wave, schools in states including Michigan, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Interior cancels remaining leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration, arguing the sale was legally flawed. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said with her decision to cancel the remaining […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Texas prison lockdown over drug murders renews worries about lack of air conditioning in heat wave