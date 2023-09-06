Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Phoenix on track to set another heat record, this time for most daily highs at or above 110 degrees

Sep 6, 2023, 2:42 PM

A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor In...

A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. The city so far this year has seen 52 days of highs at 110 degrees or over and is expected to hit that mark again on both Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix, already the hottest large city in America, is poised to set yet another heat record this weekend while confirmed heat-associated deaths are on track for a record of their own.

The National Weather Service says after a brief respite from the heat over the Labor Day holiday, Phoenix this weekend is expected to break its previous record of 53 days of 110-degree Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) weather in a single year, set in 2020. Afternoon weekend highs will range between 108-113 degrees Fahrenheit (42.4-45 Celsius) across Arizona’s lower deserts.

“Remember to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure from 10am to 6pm this weekend!” the weather service advised on social media.

Phoenix has now seen 52 days of temperatures at or above 110 degrees in 2023 and is expected to hit that mark again on both Saturday and Sunday, when an extreme heat watch will be in effect, local meteorologists said. The temperature could also hit 110 degrees on Monday.

The desert city set a record in July with a 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees. The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.

It was part of a historic heat wave this summer that stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert.

Phoenix has now seen 100 days with 100-degree Fahrenheit-plus (37.7 Celsius) temperatures this year as of Wednesday. That’s in line so far with the average of 111 days hitting triple digits every year between 1991 and 2020.

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and the most populous county in Arizona, also appears headed toward an annual record for heat-associated deaths.

The suspected heat victims have included a hiker who collapsed in the blazing sun on a city trail, and a 9-year-old migrant boy who died in Mesa, Arizona after falling ill while crossing the Arizona-Mexico border with his family.

County public health officials said Wednesday there have been 194 heat-associated deaths confirmed for this year as of Sept. 2. Another 351 deaths are under investigation.

There were 153 heat-associated deaths in the county confirmed by the same week last year, with another 238 deaths under investigation.

Maricopa County has confirmed 425 heat-associated deaths for 2022.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in mid-August declared a state of emergency following more than a month of extreme heat statewide.

Hobbs said then that the declaration would allow the state to reimburse various government entities for funds spent on providing relief from high temperatures.

