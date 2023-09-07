Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google

Sep 7, 2023, 5:07 AM

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa....

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Google, on Thursday, Sept. 7, will soon require political advertising that incorporates artificial intelligence come with a prominent disclosure that the technology is being used to depict real or realistic-looking people or events. The use of AI has already begun to seep into that space and last month Federal Election Committee said that it may soon regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.

Starting in November, just under a year before Election Day, Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI to alter images most be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it.

Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.

The Republican National Committee in April released an entirely AI-generated ad meant to show the future of the United States if President Joe Biden is reelected. It employed fake but realistic photos showing boarded-up storefronts, armored military patrols in the streets, and waves of immigrants creating panic.

In June, DeSantis’ campaign shared an attack ad against his GOP primary opponent Donald Trump that used AI-generated images of the former president hugging infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Last month the the Federal Election Commission began a process to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election.

Congress could pass legislation creating guardrails for AI-generated deceptive content, and lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have expressed intent to do so.

Several states also have discussed or passed legislation related to deepfake technology.

Google is not banning AI outright in political advertising. Exceptions to the ban include synthetic content altered or generated in a way that’s inconsequential to the claims made in the ad. AI can also be used in editing techniques like image resizing, cropping, color, defect correction, or background edits that do not create realistic depictions of actual events.

National News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center du...

Associated Press

Prosecutor in Georgia election case against Trump and others seeks protections for jurors

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who has brought charges accusing former President Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state is asking the judge in the case to take steps to protect jurors. The preemptory step by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A wealthy Russian businessman with ties of the Kremlin was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for his role in a nearly $100 million stock market cheating scheme that relied on secret earnings information stolen through the hacking of U.S. computer networks. Vladislav Klyushin, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company […]

8 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2010, file photo, Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon announces her resignation dur...

Associated Press

Convicted of embezzlement, former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is running again

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than a decade after being convicted of embezzling donated gift cards, a former Baltimore mayor has announced she’s again running for office. Sheila Dixon, who resigned as part of a 2010 plea agreement in the corruption case, penned an third bid for mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since her own tenure […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Friends comfort each other at a private candlelight vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus...

Associated Press

Ta’Kiya Young had big plans for her growing family before police killed her in an Ohio parking lot

Ta’Kiya Young treated her two little boys like kings, dressing them sharply, letting them have too many sweets, cooking them big gourmet meals of T-bone steak with broccoli, cheese and rice. The royal life also awaited her unborn daughter. When Young found out she was pregnant with her third child — a girl — she […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer was killed and another was injured Wednesday night in a car crash in Connecticut’s capital city, authorities said. Police said one person was in custody after the accident involving a police cruiser and another car just west of downtown Hartford. Officials have not said why the person was […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ Presidential Li...

Associated Press

Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concern for U.S. democracy amid deep national polarization has prompted the entities supporting 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover to call for a recommitment to the country’s bedrock principles, including the rule of law and respecting a diversity of beliefs. The statement released Thursday, the first time the libraries have […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google