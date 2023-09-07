Close
LOCAL NEWS

Longest running Lego exhibition in the world comes to Bellevue

Sep 7, 2023, 6:46 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY NIKU KAZORI, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

If you’re a Lego fan, you’re in luck! This weekend at the Meydenbauer Center you can expect to see close to 1,000 Lego builds not just from builders from the PNW, but from all over the world!

BrickCon is an exhibition that showcases 450 to 500 builders showing off anywhere between 1,000 to 1,500 Lego build models,” Brick Con Executive Director, Steven Walker said.

These aren’t your everyday Lego builds. The Legos are built in all types of different themes from history, sci-fi, art like mosaics and sculptures, and functional contraptions!

BrickCon is the longest running Lego exhibition in the world! This is their 22nd year and each year the exhibition grows larger with new additions.

“As soon as you walk in the door the first thing you’ll see is up to thirty vendors. Lego photography, jewelry, past sets, current sets, and art. We always have all types of mosaics, sculptures, even weird things like Lego built Atari 2600s or Nintendo NES’s like we’ve had in the past,” Walker said.

Head down to the Meydenbauer Center this weekend to see Lego competitions, robot battles, and even some larger builds that can take anywhere from a couple of months to a couple of years to build! BrickCon has timed entry both Saturday and Sunday. You can head to brickcon.org to purchase tickets.

