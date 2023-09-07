Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Legal sports betting opens to fanfare in Kentucky; governor makes the first wager

Sep 7, 2023, 9:37 AM

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stands in front of sports betting kiosks at Churchill Downs in Louisvill...

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stands in front of sports betting kiosks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Democratic governor placed the first sports bet Thursday at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. It fulfilled a pledge that his administration would launch sports wagering in time for the NFL season. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear plunked down a $20 bet Thursday on two home-state college football teams — and against an arch-nemesis school — in a quick transaction signaling that legal sports wagering is off and running in the Bluegrass State.

The Democratic governor placed the first sports bet at historic Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, fulfilling a pledge that his administration would launch sports wagering in time for the NFL regular season.

“This is entertainment,” Beshear said. “It’s what Kentuckians were looking for. It’s going to boost tourism. It’s going to make sure we don’t lose that many people to Vegas in the first couple rounds in the NCAA tournament.”

With an eye toward public approval from voters in a state election year, the governor bet that the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football teams will win more games this season than oddsmakers predict. A third part of the $20 parlay, all of which must happen for Beshear to cash in, was that Duke — a long-running basketball rival for both Kentucky and Louisville — would win fewer football games than projected this season.

Any winnings from the ceremonial first sports bets placed at the track Thursday will be donated to the Louisville Sports Commission, officials said.

Sports wagering facilities opened elsewhere in the state Thursday during the first phase of the rollout. At a betting facility in Lexington, state Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, who helped champion the sports betting legislation, placed his own wager.

“Starting today, no Kentuckian will ever have to take their hard-earned money to another state just to place a sports bet,” the Republican lawmaker said.

Mobile betting, which allows bets to be placed online using smartphones, will begin later this month.

The venture is projected to generate about $23 million in yearly revenue for the state, though some supporters predict higher amounts. Most of the revenue will go to Kentucky’s public pension system. And it will stop the siphoning of revenue to other states where Kentuckians previously placed sports bets.

Sports betting became a reality after a prolonged political fight. The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature finished work on the bill to legalize, regulate and tax sports wagering in late March during the final hours of its annual session. Beshear quickly signed the measure into law.

For some Kentuckians, the launch of sports wagering was a milestone they thought might never occur, after proposals to legalize it died in previous years.

But critics of sports betting see it as an addictive form of gambling that will hurt Kentucky families. A small percentage of sports wagering tax revenue will flow into a fund to help combat problem gambling.

“This expansion of predatory gambling is a lose-lose for Kentuckians, especially for children and the vulnerable,” David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, said in a statement.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports betting five years ago, and since then nearly three-fourths of the states have moved to allow it.

Wagering on horse racing is a time-honored tradition in Kentucky, which bills itself as the world’s horse capital. In recent years, the state’s horse tracks have capitalized on a newer form of gambling — slots-like historical horse racing machines that allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. The games typically show video of condensed races.

Now the state has ushered in sports betting at racetracks and other track-affiliated venues.

Beshear, who pushed to legalize sports betting throughout his term, put state regulators on an accelerated timetable to put the regulations in place to oversee the new form of gambling. Kentucky’s sports wagering debut came on the same day the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s first game of the season.

The governor, who is seeking reelection in November, could reap a political windfall from his support for legalization of sports betting. Beshear has touted its passage in making his case to voters for a second term. Beshear is being challenged by Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron’s campaign tried to deflect any credit away from the incumbent governor.

“The legislature deserves the credit for moving this ball down the field. Beshear once again is trying to take credit for this victory when all he did was cheer from the sidelines,” Sean Southard, a Cameron campaign spokesman, said in a statement.

The governor countered that his office worked closely with lawmakers on the legislation.

“They all know the truth,” Beshear said in response to his GOP critics. “It’s just an election season. But why don’t we all just be happy today. Sports betting is legal in Kentucky. Let’s not play politics with it.”

National News

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown Wednesd...

Associated Press

A man is back in prison despite a deal reducing his sentence. He’s fighting to restore the agreement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer for a man sent back to prison in South Carolina after a deal reducing his sentence was canceled said he plans to ask for the agreement to be restored. Attorney Todd Rutherford said Wednesday that he and his client Jeroid Price did nothing wrong to warrant the state Supreme […]

10 hours ago

United Auto Workers member John Weyer walks in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 20...

Associated Press

First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors first wage-and-benefit offer to the United Auto Workers on Thursday falls far short of the union’s initial demands. The offer comes just a week before the UAW’s national contracts with GM, Stellantis and Ford expire, and even though both sides are far apart, it’s a sign of movement on economic […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates in a ...

Associated Press

A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice under impeachment threat isn’t the only member to get party money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans talking about impeaching a state Supreme Court justice before she’s heard a case are pointing to the nearly $10 million she received from the Democratic Party as proof that she can’t fairly rule on redistricting cases that could weaken the GOP’s hold on the Legislature. But the state GOP […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial date set for Maryland man facing hate crime charges after fatal shooting over parking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawyers agreed Thursday to a May trial date for a Maryland man facing hate crime charges after authorities said he fatally shot three Latino men and wounded three other people during a parking dispute earlier this year in the state’s capital city. Charles Robert Smith, who remains in custody, appeared in […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presi...

Associated Press

Gov. DeSantis and Florida surgeon general warn against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized recent efforts across the U.S. to tamp down a recent jump in COVID-19 cases through temporary restrictions or masking and his state surgeon general warned against getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be available this month. The criticism from DeSantis at […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man riding human-sized hamster wheel in Atlantic Ocean faces federal charges

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man who was attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a man-made hamster wheel is facing federal charges after it took the U.S. Coast Guard five days to bring him ashore, according to a criminal complaint filed in Miami. The Coast Guard spotted Reza Baluchi, 51, some 70 miles (112 […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Legal sports betting opens to fanfare in Kentucky; governor makes the first wager