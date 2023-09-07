Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

Sep 7, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

FILE - Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, A...

FILE - Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, Aug. 16, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver's license by making an appointment for their written driver's test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday, Sept. 7. Walz signed the measure into law this year. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver’s license by making an appointment for their written driver’s test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday.

Around 81,000 people are expected to be eligible under the state’s new law — dubbed “Driver’s License for All.” They can now make appointments to apply but won’t be able to actually get a license until the law goes into effect Oct. 1.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a part of a handful of states that offer driver’s license for all,” said Pong Xiong, Driver and Vehicle Services Director at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at the news conference. “And the first step to getting your driver’s license is to pass that written test.”

The new law removes the requirements for applicants to show legal presence, said Jody-Kay Peterson, the department’s Driver Services Program Director.

When asked about any risk for deportation applicants may face, Peterson said the department will not submit the names or personal information of applicants to any immigration law enforcement.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the measure into law this year. It reverses a 2003 change by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican, barring people without legal status from getting licenses, citing security concerns after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Supporters of Minnesota’s new law say it will improve public safety by ensuring that all drivers are licensed and insured, and have taken driver’s education courses. Backers included law enforcement, faith, business and immigrant rights groups.

Opponents say it will encourage illegal immigration.

Applicants must still pass written and road tests and attest to their address in Minnesota. They won’t be asked for proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residency status. But they must provide identifying documents such as an unexpired foreign passport, a consular identification document with a photograph or a certified birth certificate issued by a foreign jurisdiction.

Eighteen other states grant licenses to residents regardless of immigration status, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. They include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

National News

Associated Press

Human skull found in Goodwill donation box in Arizona; police say no apparent link to any crime

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It’s probably not the strangest item ever donated to a Goodwill store. But employees of a thrift store in the Phoenix area knew exactly what to do when they saw what looked like a human skull in one of their donation boxes: Call police. Officers responded to the store in Goodyear […]

14 hours ago

FILE - California Sen. Scott Wiener speaks about student housing during a news conference at San Fr...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to fast-track low-income housing on churches’ lands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are considering nearly 1,000 bills during the hectic final two weeks of the Legislative session. Here’s action taken by the California Legislature Thursday: AFFORDABLE HOUSING ON CHURCHES’ LANDS Religious institutions and nonprofit colleges in California could soon turn their parking lots and other properties into low-income housing to help […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — The deaths of three people at a northern Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday. Investigators concluded that Michael Charles Toner, 59, of Maple Grove, shot his partner, Melanie Michele Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, and her daughter, Hannah Nicole Parmenter, 29, of Elk River, before shooting himself in […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — The mother of a newborn girl whose body was found in a New Jersey park on Christmas Eve nearly 40 years ago has been identified and is now charged in the death, authorities announced Thursday. The infant, dubbed “Baby Mary” by a police chaplain, was found by two young boys in […]

14 hours ago

A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Bos...

Associated Press

Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip sold as the One Chip Challenge and popularized as a dare on social media is pulling the product after the family of a Massachusetts teenager blamed the stunt for his recent death. The cause of Harris Wolobah’s death last Friday hasn’t been determined […]

14 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, stands next to Ukrainian security forces before dep...

Associated Press

US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon announced a new $600 million package of long-term aid to Ukraine on Thursday, providing funding for an array of weapons and other equipment just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country and pledged $1 billion in new military and humanitarian aid. The Defense Department said the […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses