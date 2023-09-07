Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California lawmakers approve new tax for guns and ammunition to pay for school safety improvements

Sep 7, 2023, 12:29 PM

FILE - People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020. On Thurs...

FILE - People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020. On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, the California Senate voted to raise taxes on the sale of guns and ammunition in the state. If it becomes law, the money would pay for violence prevention programs and school security improvements. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday voted to raise taxes on guns and ammunition and use the money to pay for gun violence prevention programs and security improvements at public schools.

The federal government already taxes the sale of guns and ammunition nationwide. The government gives that money to the states, which spend it on wildlife conservation and hunter safety programs.

California’s proposed tax, if it becomes law, would be 11% — matching the highest tax imposed by the federal government on guns.

Most states don’t have a special tax just for guns. Pennsylvania collects a $3 surcharge on gun sales and uses the money to pay for background checks. Fees in California total more than $37 on gun sales, with most of that money covering the cost of background checks.

The bill — authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, a Democrat from Encino — cleared the California Senate on Thursday. It has already passed the state Assembly, but Assembly members must vote on it one more time before sending it to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

“Don’t let politics stand in the way of saving the lives of our children and providing mental health care in our school districts,” Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino said. “Fear should not be on the brow of a parent when they send their kids to school.”

It’s unclear if Newsom will sign it into law. Newsom has opposed some high-profile tax increase proposals in recent years. But he has also been on a crusade to improve gun safety, signing a law last year that lets private citizens enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons by filing civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes the weapons, parts that can be used to build the weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50-caliber rifles.

California’s proposed tax would not apply to people who buy the guns. Instead, the state would make the businesses that sell guns and ammunition pay the tax. However, most of the time businesses will raise prices to cover the cost of the tax. The tax would not apply to police officers and it would not apply to businesses with sales of less than $5,000 over a three-month period.

“It’s a poll tax. It’s a tax on exercising a constitutional right,” said Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, who opposes the tax. “We’re going to have to file a lawsuit to challenge it.”

The federal tax on guns and ammunition has been in place since 1918 and has survived multiple lawsuits. But things changed last year when the U.S. Supreme Court imposed a new standard for interpreting the nation’s gun laws. The new standard relies more on the historical tradition of gun regulation rather than public interests, including safety.

A legislative analysis of the California proposal said it is an “open question” whether a lawsuit challenging the tax would be successful.

The tax would take effect on July 1 and would generate about $159 million in revenue annually, according to an estimate from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. The first $75 million of that money would go to the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program. In 2020, the program funded projects targeting young people in gangs, including sports programs, life coaching and tattoo removal.

The next $50 million would go to the State Department of Education to enhance safety at public schools, including physical security improvements, safety assessments, after-school programs for at-risk students and mental and behavioral health services for students, teachers and other school employees.

___

Associated Press reporter Trân Nguyễn contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, A...

Associated Press

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver’s license by making an appointment for their written driver’s test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday. Around 81,000 people are expected to be eligible under the state’s new law — dubbed “Driver’s License […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Former crypto executive the latest to face charges in collapse of FTX exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Another top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange is scheduled to appear in court in New York Thursday afternoon to face undisclosed criminal charges. Ryan Salame, the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, was set to appear before a judge at 3 p.m. at the U.S. district court in […]

13 hours ago

Suspended state attorney Monique Worrell from the Ninth Judicial Circuit answers a question at a pr...

Associated Press

A Democratic prosecutor is challenging her suspension by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state attorney whose suspension marks the second time Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed a top Democratic prosecutor from office because of policy differences is challenging the decision. DeSantis failed to demonstrate that Monique Worrell was incompetent or neglected her duties when he suspended her last month, the former […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

EPA staff slow to report health risks from lead-tainted Benton Harbor water, report states

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Health risks due to high lead levels in drinking water in a majority Black and impoverished Michigan city were not taken quickly to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency leadership, according to a report released Thursday. The EPA Office of Inspector General said staff monitoring the state’s response to lead levels and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, May 30, 2023, in Da...

Associated Press

Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring

A partial building collapse in Iowa that killed three people in May was caused by the removal of brick and inadequate shoring of the 116-year-old structure, according to a report released by officials Thursday. The history of improper maintenance. The city hired the engineering companies within days of the May 28 partial collapse of the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Ire Gene Grovner walks through remnants of the old slave's quarters, May 16, 2013, at the Ch...

Associated Press

Slave descendants on Georgia island face losing protections that helped them keep their land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people who populate a tiny island community are once again fighting local officials who have proposed eliminating protections that for decades helped shield the Gullah-Geechee residents from high taxes and pressure to sell their land to developers. Residents of Hogg Hummock say they were stunned last month when […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

California lawmakers approve new tax for guns and ammunition to pay for school safety improvements