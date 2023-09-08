Planned Seattle lot for homeless RVs could end up as pickleball complex instead

A lot where a free-safe parking area for the homeless was scheduled to be built could be converted into pickleball courts instead.

The lot in the 3400 block of 15th Ave West in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood was slated to become a site where people living in RVs could park safely.

The Low Income Housing Institute was supposed to open the lot in August, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. But a permit hasn’t been issued to do so.

In a search of proposed property developments online, the proposed facility is described as as a sports complex with between 20 and 22 pickleball courts, bathrooms, community gathering spaces, and up to 46 parking stalls.

Seattle currently has about 90 pickleball courts in operation around the city. It has no designated safe RV lots.