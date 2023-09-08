Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Sep 8, 2023, 7:06 AM

FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2...

FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma. According to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan wrote that he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night and said some things that were out of line because he was frustrated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VINITA, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma, according to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote. “I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan asked for prayers and said he supports law enforcement “as much as anyone can .., and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Bryan’s representative did not immediately return messages for comment Friday morning.

Court records do not show formal charges have been filed.

Bryan, who is from Oologah, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa in northeastern Oklahoma, was booked into the Craig County jail Thursday night and later released on bond.

Bryan earned his first number-one album earlier this week. Billboard reports Bryan’s self-titled album moved 200,000 units this past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

National News

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the theft and sale of human body parts taken from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Thompson, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit t...

Associated Press

Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024. Pelosi made the announcement before labor allies in the San Francisco area district she has represented for more than 35 years. “Now more than […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains identified of Michigan airman who died in crash following WWII bombing raid on Japan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Military scientists have identified the remains of a U.S. Army airman from Michigan who died along with 10 other crew members when a bomber crashed in India following a World War II bombing raid on Japan. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge rejects Connecticut troopers’ union request bar release of names in fake ticket probe, for now

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has rejected a bid by the Connecticut State Police Union to temporarily keep secret the names of 130 state police troopers under investigation for allegedly recording bogus traffic stops, but says it will get another chance. The troopers are under investigation after an audit identified thousands of traffic stops […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals

BOSTON (AP) — The heat that has gripped much of the nation has seeped into New England, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early on Friday, while the mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opened around the city. In Lowell, Massachusetts, where none of the 28 schools have […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Tahesha Way sworn in as New Jersey’s lieutenant governor after death of Sheila Oliver

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy named Secretary of State Tahesha Way to be the state’s next lieutenant governor, a month after Sheila Oliver died after a short hospitalization. Way’s appointment takes effect immediately because the state constitution doesn’t require Senate approval for the nomination. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner swore her in […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma