Snohomish County man found shot dead in middle of road

A man was found shot to death on South Machias Road in rural Snohomish County late Thursday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to reports of a drive-by shooting, where they found a man in his 30s dead in the middle of the road.

More crime news: Seattle police investigating fatal shooting in South Park

Police say that the victim lived nearby to where he was found. Detectives have not released a description of any suspects involved but did say that they believe that the man was shot by someone in a car that fled northbound.

“At this time, we just don’t know. We don’t know who the suspect or suspects are, we know they fled in a vehicle (and) we are actively working to identify that vehicle,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told KIRO 7.

If you have any information about the shooting or were in the area around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Snohomish County Sheriff is asking you to check your surveillance or dashcam footage or contact the sheriff’s office.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News