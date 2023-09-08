Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rejects Connecticut troopers’ union request bar release of names in fake ticket probe, for now

Sep 8, 2023, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has rejected a bid by the Connecticut State Police Union to temporarily keep secret the names of 130 state police troopers under investigation for allegedly recording bogus traffic stops, but says it will get another chance.

The troopers are under investigation after an audit identified thousands of traffic stops that may have never happened, making it appear they were stopping and citing more drivers than they actually were.

Superior Court Judge Rupal Shah in Middletown denied the union’s request on technical grounds Thursday. Shah ruled the union’s request for an injunction was premature because the state Freedom of Information Commission has not yet decided whether the names should be publicly released.

Media organizations including The Associated Press have requested the troopers’ names. State public safety officials denied a request for the names by The Connecticut Mirror, which has a pending appeal before the Freedom of Information Commission. The judge said the union could appeal to the courts if the commission orders disclosure of the names.

The union asked that the troopers’ names not be released until investigations are complete. It said 27 of the 130 troopers have been cleared of wrongdoing by state police officials and it expects more troopers to be cleared. The union says many discrepancies found in the audit could be due to recordkeeping or data entry errors.

“We are reviewing the judge’s decision to determine whether it will be necessary to file an appeal,” the union said in a statement Friday.

An audit released by University of Connecticut data analysts in June found a “high degree of confidence” that troopers submitted information on at least 25,966 traffic stops that never happened.

Researchers looked at data submitted from 2014 and 2021 to a state database that tracks the race and ethnicity of drivers pulled over by police statewide. They say the false reports were more likely to identify drivers as white, skewing the data, which is meant to prevent racial profiling.

However, analysts cautioned that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or were wrong due to human error. They identified the stops as suspicious because the reported traffic citations never showed up in state court system records, where all tickets are adjudicated.

The union says releasing the troopers’ names before the investigations are complete could unfairly tarnish their reputations.

National News

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the theft and sale of human body parts taken from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Thompson, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit t...

Associated Press

Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024. First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker’s […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains identified of Michigan airman who died in crash following WWII bombing raid on Japan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Military scientists have identified the remains of a U.S. Army airman from Michigan who died along with 10 other crew members when a bomber crashed in India following a World War II bombing raid on Japan. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals

BOSTON (AP) — The heat that has gripped much of the nation has seeped into New England, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early on Friday, while the mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opened around the city. In Lowell, Massachusetts, where none of the 28 schools have […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Tahesha Way sworn in as New Jersey’s lieutenant governor after death of Sheila Oliver

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy named Secretary of State Tahesha Way to be the state’s next lieutenant governor, a month after Sheila Oliver died after a short hospitalization. Way’s appointment takes effect immediately because the state constitution doesn’t require Senate approval for the nomination. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner swore her in […]

10 hours ago

Philadelphia Police officer Mark Dial, left, enters the 1st District Police station in Philadelphia...

Associated Press

Philadelphia police officer surrenders on criminal charges after fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver who was sitting in his car turned himself in Friday morning to face criminal charges. Officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant, according to his attorney, Fortunato N. Perri Jr., who said he has not yet been made aware of the […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Judge rejects Connecticut troopers’ union request bar release of names in fake ticket probe, for now