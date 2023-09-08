Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Dr. Richard Moriarty, who helped create ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison warning for kids, dies at 83

Sep 8, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dr. Richard W. Moriarty, a retired pediatrician from Pittsburgh who helped create the bright green Mr. Yuk sticker that warns kids away from poisonous substances, has died. He was 83.

Moriarty passed away on Thursday, according to Jeffrey Fugh of the funeral home John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc., which is handling arrangements in Pittsburgh.

Moriarty was involved in establishing and developing the Pittsburgh Poison Center, where he served as director.

He died at UPMC Shadyside hospital several months after undergoing surgery, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

He told the newspaper that the response by children in focus groups to the Mr. Yuk sticker’s sickly green color and upset face was instrumental — “the Mr. Yuk symbol was designed by kids for kids.” The poison awareness campaign began in 1971.

He grew up in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood and attended the University of Pittsburgh for college and its medical school, where he was a longtime faculty member. He also ran a private pediatric practice.

Moriarty served on the boards of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Survivors include his husband, David Hairhoger. Visitation is Sunday and Monday, with a private funeral on Tuesday.

National News

Associated Press

New murder charges brought against the man accused of killing UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have upgraded murder charges against the man accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football players last year. A special grand jury in Charlottesville issued the new aggravated murder indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. If convicted, the 23-year-old would serve a mandatory life sentence. They are the most […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit blames Peloton for death of NYC man whose bike fell on his neck during workout

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against Peloton over the death of her son, who was killed when his exercise bike fell on his neck during a workout in his New York City apartment. Ryan Furtado, 32, was doing a workout in his Brooklyn apartment that involved getting off his Peloton […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders Louisiana to remove incarcerated youths from the state’s maximum-security adult prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered that incarcerated youths be removed from a temporary lockup at a former death row building in Louisiana’s adult maximum-security prison by Sept. 15 after critics argued the youths are kept in unsafe conditions and don’t receive adequate schooling or mental health services. Juvenile detainees […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Kentucky men exonerated in 1990s killing awarded more than $20 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky men exonerated for a decades-old killing have settled with the city of Louisville for $20.5 million after spending more than 20 years in prison, lawyers for the men said Friday. A judge dismissed murder charges against Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Dewayne Clark in 2018 for the 1990s slaying […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis officer gets 1 year in prison for kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Friday by a judge who said the attack “shocked the conscience.” The sentence is less than the 1 1/2 to 2 years […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin sawmill agrees to pay $191K to federal regulators after 16-year-old boy killed on the job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A northern Wisconsin sawmill has agreed to pay nearly $191,000 and stop hiring children under 16 to settle a federal lawsuit labor regulators filed after a teenager was killed on the job this summer and other child employees were hurt in a string of accidents. Michael Schuls died in July after […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Dr. Richard Moriarty, who helped create ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison warning for kids, dies at 83