Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kroger agrees to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

Sep 8, 2023, 11:49 AM

FILE - A Kroger grocery store sign promotes its pharmacy and fuel center at its Flowood, Miss., loc...

FILE - A Kroger grocery store sign promotes its pharmacy and fuel center at its Flowood, Miss., location, Thursday, June 15 2017. Kroger on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, announced an agreement to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle lawsuits that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid crisis.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


One of the nation’s largest grocery chains is the latest company to agree to settle lawsuits over the U.S. opioid crisis.

In a deal announced Friday, the Kroger Co. would pay up to $1.4 billion over 11 years. The amount includes up to $1.2 billion for state and local governments where it operates, $36 million to Native American tribes and about $177 million to cover lawyers’ fees and costs.

Kroger currently has stores in 35 states — virtually everywhere save the Northeast, the northern plains and Hawaii. Thirty-three states would be eligible for money in the deal. The company previously announced settlements with New Mexico and West Virginia.

Over the past eight years, prescription drug manufacturers, wholesalers, consultants and pharmacies have proposed or finalized opioid settlements totaling more than $50 billion, including at least 12 others worth more than $1 billion. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments later this year on whether one of the larger settlements, involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, is legal.

Most of the settlement money is to be used to address an overdose epidemic linked to more than 80,000 deaths a year in the U.S. in recent years, with most of the latest deaths connected to illicit synthetic drugs such as fentanyl rather than prescription painkillers.

Still, Jayne Conroy, a lead lawyer for the governments suing the companies, told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that it makes sense for players in the prescription drug industry to have a major role in funding solutions to the crisis.

“It really isn’t a different problem,” she said. “The problem is the massive amount of addiction. That addiction stems from the massive amount of prescription drugs.”

The companies have also agreed to change their business practices regarding powerful prescription painkillers, consenting to restrictions on marketing and using data to catch overprescribing. Conroy said those noneconomic terms for Kroger have not been finalized, but they’ll look like what other companies have agreed to.

Kroger said it intends to finalize its deal in time to make initial payments in December.

The company would not admit wrongdoing or liability as part of the deal, which is called in a statement a milestone in efforts to resolve opioid lawsuits. “Kroger has long served as a leader in combatting opioid abuse and remains committed to patient safety,” the company said.

While most of the biggest players have settled, the opioid litigation is continuing. Cases are being prepared for trial involving the supermarket chains Publix and Albertsons, the latter of which is attempting to merge with Kroger. Pharmacy benefit managers such as Express Scripts and OptumRx also face opioid claims from governments.

National News

Associated Press

New murder charges brought against the man accused of killing UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have upgraded murder charges against the man accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football players last year. A special grand jury in Charlottesville issued the new aggravated murder indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. If convicted, the 23-year-old would serve a mandatory life sentence. They are the most […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit blames Peloton for death of NYC man whose bike fell on his neck during workout

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against Peloton over the death of her son, who was killed when his exercise bike fell on his neck during a workout in his New York City apartment. Ryan Furtado, 32, was doing a workout in his Brooklyn apartment that involved getting off his Peloton […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders Louisiana to remove incarcerated youths from the state’s maximum-security adult prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered that incarcerated youths be removed from a temporary lockup at a former death row building in Louisiana’s adult maximum-security prison by Sept. 15 after critics argued the youths are kept in unsafe conditions and don’t receive adequate schooling or mental health services. Juvenile detainees […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Kentucky men exonerated in 1990s killing awarded more than $20 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky men exonerated for a decades-old killing have settled with the city of Louisville for $20.5 million after spending more than 20 years in prison, lawyers for the men said Friday. A judge dismissed murder charges against Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Dewayne Clark in 2018 for the 1990s slaying […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis officer gets 1 year in prison for kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Friday by a judge who said the attack “shocked the conscience.” The sentence is less than the 1 1/2 to 2 years […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Dr. Richard Moriarty, who helped create ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison warning for kids, dies at 83

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dr. Richard W. Moriarty, a retired pediatrician from Pittsburgh who helped create the bright green Mr. Yuk sticker that warns kids away from poisonous substances, has died. He was 83. Moriarty passed away on Thursday, according to Jeffrey Fugh of the funeral home John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc., which is handling arrangements […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Kroger agrees to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits