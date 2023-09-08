Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta’Kiya Young

Sep 8, 2023, 1:19 PM

In this photo released by the Young Family via their family attorney, Ta'Kiya Young is pictured wit...

In this photo released by the Young Family via their family attorney, Ta'Kiya Young is pictured with her sons, Ja'Kobie, right, and Ja'Kenlie, left, in an undated photo. Young was shot and killed on Aug. 24, 2023, by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. The 21-year-old was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family. (Courtesy of Young Family/Walton + Brown LLP via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Young Family/Walton + Brown LLP via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities on Friday released additional bodycam and surveillance footage of the events leading up to the death of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother fatally shot by police in a grocery store parking lot late last month.

Young, who was suspected of shoplifting, was killed by a Blendon Township police officer who fired a single bullet into her windshield after she refused to leave her car and it started rolling toward him. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Young’s family members held a funeral for her on Thursday. They have called for the officer, whose name has not been released, to be fired and charged in her death. Earlier this week, police released bodycam footage showing the officer firing the gun. After viewing the footage, the family released a statement calling the officer’s actions a “gross misuse of power and authority,” especially given that Young had been accused of a relatively minor crime.

The additional security footage made public on Friday shows Young and two other women walking around the liquor department of the Columbus-area store. Young can be seen putting multiple bottles of alcohol into her purse and a tote bag while out of sight of the cash register. She and the two other women then leave without paying.

Sean Walton, the Young family’s attorney, said earlier this week that his law firm had found a witness who stated that Young had put down the bottles before leaving the store, and therefore had committed no crime. Walton said Friday that he would comment on the new footage after fully reviewing it.

The additional bodycam footage also shows police officers quickly rendering medical aid to Young after she is shot. They break the window of her car, which had rolled into the brick wall of the supermarket, and pull her from the vehicle. The tote bag full of liquor is visible as they drag her from the car.

The two officers then handcuff her as they try to stanch her gunshot wound, following police procedure. Young can be heard moaning as she slips from consciousness. The officers, with the help of an emergency room doctor who happened to be in the parking lot, continue medical aid until paramedics arrive. Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford has said that Ohio law prohibits the release of the officers’ identities because they are being treated as assault victims. One of the officers’ arms was still in the door of Young’s car when it started moving and the other one was still standing in front of it, he said. ___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

