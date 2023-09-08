Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says

Sep 8, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — An engine on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that was not adequately inspected for signs of cracking, federal investigators said Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said manufacturer Pratt & Whitney did not call for inspections to be done frequently enough, which allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected, until the fan blade broke.

The NTSB said the design and testing of the engine inlet contributed to the severity of the situation, and other factors made the engine fire worse than it should have been.

The right-side engine of the Boeing 777 broke apart shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, raining parts over suburban neighborhoods. The pilots declared an emergency and landed the plane safely 24 minutes after takeoff.

Pieces of the engine inlet, fan cowls and thrust reversers broke off and fell on a public park and residential areas. There were no reports of injuries on the plane or on the ground.

Shortly after the February 2021 incident, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S.-registered planes with the same PW4000-series engines for more than a year.

The Denver emergency came less than three years after a Southwest Airlines passenger died when a different model of fan blade broke and parts of the engine housing turned into shrapnel, striking the plane. Other fan blade failures occurred on a United plane flying to Hawaii in 2018 and a Japan Airlines Boeing 777 in 2020.

The cluster of events raised concern that long-held assumptions about fan blades were wrong – they were failing much earlier than had been expected. The FAA began requiring more frequent inspections.

The blade that broke over Denver had undergone overhauls at a Pratt facility in 2014 and again in 2016. At the second one, software found two “low-level indications” in the blade, but an inspector decided they were camera “noise” or loose grit.

The NTSB said the blade should have been stripped, repainted and inspected again, or the “ambiguous indications” should have been elevated to a team for more review. The NTSB said it appeared that neither happened.

Pratt, a division of RTX Corp., did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

At the time, such inspections were required every 6,500 flights, and blades did not need to be replaced as long as they passed inspection.

National News

FILE - Kentucky Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel listens to testimony during a State and Local ...

Associated Press

Kentucky misses a fiscal trigger for personal income tax rate cut in 2025

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s individual income tax rate is set to remain the same in 2025 after the state failed to meet certain fiscal requirements that would have ushered in another reduction under a Republican plan to phase the tax out. According to a recent letter to lawmakers from state Budget Director John Hicks, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio state Rep. Bob Young says he’ll resign following arrests in domestic violence case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker in Ohio announced Friday that he will step down next month following a pair of arrests in less than two months in an ongoing domestic violence case. Republican Rep. Bob Young notified GOP House Speaker Jason Stephens that his resignation would take effect Oct. 2. Young’s announcement came […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama woman gets a year in jail for hanging racially offensive dolls on Black neighbors’ fence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for hanging racially offensive homemade dolls on her Black neighbors’ fence in an attempt to get them to move. Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, 64, of Chancellor, pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of her neighbors and was sentenced Wednesday, […]

14 hours ago

Witness David Maxwell, left, former director of law enforcement at the attorney general's office, i...

Associated Press

A former Texas lawman says he warned AG Ken Paxton in 2020 that he was risking indictment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial neared the halfway point Friday, a former state lawman said he warned the Republican in 2020 that he was risking indictment by helping a donor under FBI investigation. Four days into the historic proceedings, Paxton continued to stay away from the trial in […]

14 hours ago

FILE -New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the...

Associated Press

New Jersey leaders agree with U.S. that veterans homes need to be fixed, but how isn’t clear

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s leaders appear to agree with Justice Department findings that state-run veterans homes failed residents during COVID-19 and continue to violate their constitutional rights, but there’s little clarity on how exactly they’ll address the issues. The Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy gave the strongest indications yet that they’ll […]

14 hours ago

FILE -The tail rotor of a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire-Rescue helicopter is seen in the backyard o...

Associated Press

Rescue helicopter pilot says he heard bangs before fiery crash that killed 2, report says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A pilot told investigators he heard a loud bang before a Florida medical rescue helicopter caught fire in flight last month, leading to a crash that killed a paramedic and a woman on the ground, a federal report released Friday said. The twin-engine Broward County Fire-Rescue helicopter had just taken […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says