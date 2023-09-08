Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UN report on Ecuador links crime with poverty, faults government for not ending bonded labor

Sep 8, 2023, 2:35 PM

Ecuador's UN Ambassador Hernan Perez Loose addresses the UN Security Council, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023...

Ecuador's UN Ambassador Hernan Perez Loose addresses the UN Security Council, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (UNTV via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(UNTV via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.N. envoy urged Ecuador’s leaders Friday to boost enforcement of labor laws and end popular fuel subsidies as part of key policy changes needed alongside their continuing efforts to combat the drug-related crime that has undermined the country’s peaceful image.

The report issued Friday by the U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights faulted the government for failing to crack down on slavery-like bonded labor, especially among minorities, and pointed to a lack of economic opportunity that has allowed criminal gangs to recruit members. It said money that goes to fuel subsidies should instead be spent on social programs.

“My message to the government is we need to treat insecurity as a problem of poverty and lack of economic opportunities,” Olivier De Schutter, the special rapporteur, told The Associated Press ahead of the report’s release. “The answer cannot be just law enforcement.”

De Schutter’s report stressed that about 34% of Ecuador’s people between the ages 15 and 24 live in poverty. He told the AP that many of the youth who dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic never returned to classrooms and “have become easy recruits for the gangs.”

The report came nearly a month after Ecuador was rattled by the assassination in broad daylight of presidential candidate and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio. The Aug. 9 killing laid bare the fragile state of the country’s security. Villavicencio was fatally shot despite having a security detail that included police and bodyguards.

At least two other political leaders have been killed since Villavicencio’s assassination, and last week, four car bombs and other explosive devices went off in different cities, including Quito, the capital.

Ecuadorian authorities attribute the country’s spike in violence over the past three years to a power vacuum triggered by the killing in 2020 of Jorge Zambrano, alias “Rasquiña” or “JL,” the leader of the local Los Choneros gang. Members carry out contract killings, run extortion operations, move and sell drugs, and rule prisons.

De Schutter met with President Guillermo Lasso, representatives of his administration, members of the Afro-Ecuadorian community and indigenous groups, among others.

The report is critical of what it describes as the underenforcement of labor laws, noting that the country only has 140 inspectors, according to government figures. De Schutter said that number is insufficient, and that the inspectors are “too poorly resourced” to protect people from working under forms of modern slavery.

The report said some Afro-Ecuadorian families, including children as young as 12, were doing “work remunerated significantly below the minimum wage in a form of debt bondage.”

De Schutter said that Lasso and Henry Valencia, the vice minister of labor and employment, had made a commitment to send labor inspectors to three large plantations “to basically rescue about 170 families all together” from bonded labor conditions.

Lasso’s presidency will end in December. The report urges his successor to implement a gradual fiscal reform that redirects spending destined for fuel subsidies, which last year reached $4.5 billion, to social programs that meet the needs of indigenous people and Afro-Ecuadorians.

That amount is about the same as the budget of the Education Ministry and four times the spending allocated to social assistance.

Any such change faces a steep uphill battle.

In 2019, an austerity package that cut fuel subsidies plunged Ecuador into upheaval, triggering deadly protests, looting, vandalism, clashes with security forces, the blocking of highways and the suspension of parts of its vital oil industry. The unrest led by indigenous communities forced then-President Lenin Moreno to withdraw the measure.’

A gradual phase-out of fuel subsidies, “combined with a significant increase of the levels of social assistance and investments in health and education serving the poorest communities, would be in the interest both of these communities and of the country as a whole,” the report states.

Politics

Associated Press

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon […]

16 hours ago

FILE -- Lanson Zaniroli, 4, watches his father Lance Zaniroli vote at First Christian Church on Nov...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to limit when local election officials can count ballots by hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Friday voted to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand, a move aimed at a rural Northern California county that canceled its contract with Dominion Voting Systems amid unfounded allegations of fraud pushed by former Republican President Donald Trump and his allies. Shasta County’s board […]

16 hours ago

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday denied Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court, ruling that the Trump White House chief of staff must fight the charges in state court instead. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in Atlanta issued the ruling after a hearing last week. He asked […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposes carve-out of Arkansas public records law during tax cut session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday proposed shielding a broad range of records about her administration, travel and security from public release as she called for a special legislative session next week focusing on additional tax cuts. The Republican governor proposed the new exemptions to the state’s Freedom of […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Kentucky Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel listens to testimony during a State and Local ...

Associated Press

Kentucky misses a fiscal trigger for personal income tax rate cut in 2025

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s individual income tax rate is set to remain the same in 2025 after the state failed to meet certain fiscal requirements that would have ushered in another reduction under a Republican plan to phase the tax out. According to a recent letter to lawmakers from state Budget Director John Hicks, […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

UN report on Ecuador links crime with poverty, faults government for not ending bonded labor