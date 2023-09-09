Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Benedict Arnold burned a Connecticut city. Centuries later, residents get payback in fiery festival

Sep 8, 2023, 9:12 PM

This undated photo, provided by the Flock Theater, shows a burning effigy during the annual burning...

This undated photo, provided by the Flock Theater, shows a burning effigy during the annual burning of Benedict Arnold Festival, in New London, CT., marking the anniversary of the day in September, 1781 that the Connecticut native led British troops into the city and burned most of it to the ground. (Courtesy Flock Theater via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy Flock Theater via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A month before the British surrender at Yorktown ended major fighting during the American Revolution, the traitor Benedict Arnold led a force of Redcoats on a last raid in his home state of Connecticut, burning most of the small coastal city of New London to the ground.

It has been 242 years, but New London still hasn’t forgotten.

Hundreds of people, some in period costume, are expected to march through the city’s streets Saturday to set Arnold’s effigy ablaze for the Burning of Benedict Arnold Festival, recreating a tradition that was once practiced in many American cities.

“I like to jokingly refer to it as the original Burning Man festival,” said organizer Derron Wood, referencing the annual gathering in the Nevada desert.

For decades after the Revolutionary War, cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia held yearly traitor-burning events. They were an alternative to Britain’s raucous and fiery Guy Fawkes Night celebrations commemorating the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605, when Fawkes was executed for conspiring with others to blow up King James I of England and both Houses of Parliament.

Residents “still wanted to celebrate Guy Fawkes Day, but they weren’t English, so they created a very unique American version,” Wood said.

The celebrations died out during the Civil War, but Wood, the artistic director of New London’s Flock Theatre, revived it a decade ago as a piece of street theater and a way to celebrate the city’s history using reenactors in period costumes.

Anyone can join the march down city streets behind the paper mache Arnold to New London’s Waterfront Park, where the mayor cries, “Remember New London,” and puts a torch to the effigy.

Arnold, a native of nearby Norwich, was initially a major general on the American side of the war, playing important roles in the capture of Fort Ticonderoga and the Battle of Saratoga in New York.

In 1779, though, he secretly began feeding information to the British. A year later, he offered to surrender the American garrison at West Point in exchange for a bribe, but the plot was uncovered when an accomplice was captured. Arnold fled and became a brigadier general for the British.

On Sept. 6, 1781, he led a force that attacked and burned New London and captured a lightly defended fort across the Thames River in Groton.

After the American victory at Yorktown a month later, Arnold left for London. He died in 1801 at age 60, forever remembered in the United States as the young nation’s biggest traitor.

New London’s Burning Benedict Arnold Festival, which has become part of the state’s Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, was growing in popularity before it was halted in 2020 because of the pandemic. The theater group brought the festival back last year.

“This project and specifically the reaction, the sort of hunger for its return, has been huge and the interest in it has been huge,” said Victor Chiburis, the Flock Theatre’s associate artistic director and the festival’s co-organizer.

The only time things got a little political, Chiburis said, is the year a group of Arnold supporters showed up in powdered wigs to defend his honor. But that was all tongue-in-cheek and anything that gets people interested in the Revolutionary War history of the city, the state and Arnold is positive, he said.

In one of the early years after the festival first returned, Mayor Michael Passero forgot to notify the police, who were less than pleased with the yelling, burning and muskets firing, he said.

But those issues, he said, were soon resolved and now he can only be happy that the celebration of one of the worst days in the history of New London brings a mob of people to the city every year.

Lifestyle

FILE - Activists hold signs promoting Native American participation in the U.S. census in front of ...

Associated Press

Tribal nations face less accurate, more limited 2020 census data because of privacy methods

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — During the 2020 census, Native American leaders across the U.S. invested time and resources to make sure their members were tallied during the head count, which determines political power and federal funding. But the detailed data sets from the 2020 census they will receive this month are more limited and […]

21 hours ago

FILE — Patrons play the links as a giant branding sign is displayed with flagstones at Trump Golf...

Associated Press

Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization has sold its right to operate a public golf course in the Bronx, city officials confirmed, offloading control of the publicly-owned property to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City. Bally’s Corporation, a gaming and entertainment company, will take over the job […]

21 hours ago

Francisco Rodríguez looks out the window of his shop Casa de Piñatas in Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. ...

Associated Press

From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service on Friday rolled out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a tradition with global roots that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. The release of four new stamps featuring colorful piñatas coincides with a monthlong recognition of Hispanic heritage […]

21 hours ago

Stacy Williams stands with her son Davion, 15, in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Davion wants t...

Associated Press

Schools are cutting advisers and tutors as COVID aid money dries up. Students are still struggling

DETROIT (AP) — Davion Williams wants to go to college. A counselor at his Detroit charter school last year helped him visualize that goal, but he knows he’ll need more help to navigate the application process. So he was discouraged to learn the high school where he just began his sophomore year had laid off […]

4 days ago

Ivory McCormick, a kindergarten teacher from Atlanta, talks about her experiences teaching math wit...

Associated Press

Math is hard — even for teachers. What if they conquered their math anxiety?

CHICAGO (AP) — In July, in a packed classroom in downtown Chicago, a group composed mostly of early elementary teachers and child care workers read a story about “Wendi,” a fictional preschool teacher who loves reading but struggles in math. Even though Wendi was drawn to early education, where “math was so easy,” she still […]

4 days ago

Revelers take part in J'ouvert celebration, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New Y...

Associated Press

West Indian American Day Parade steps off with steel bands, colorful costumes, stilt walkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual West Indian American Day Parade stepped off in New York City on Monday with brightly colored costumes, steel bands, flag waving and street dancing. The Brooklyn parade is the culmination of carnival week and one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture. The parade routinely attracts more than […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Benedict Arnold burned a Connecticut city. Centuries later, residents get payback in fiery festival