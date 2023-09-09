Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Olympic champion and college All-American win swim around Florida’s Alligator Reef Lighthouse

Sep 9, 2023, 2:04 PM

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a swimmer escorted by a kayaker, competes in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 8-mile roundtrip race attracted almost 400 swimmers divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The annual event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A three-time Olympic gold medalist and a former college All-American won top honors Saturday at an annual 8-mile (13-kilometer) ocean swim around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse off the Florida Keys.

Olympian Brooke Bennett, 43, of Clearwater, was the top female swimmer, finishing second overall behind Connor Signorin, a former All-American at the University of Florida who lives in Tampa. While both excelled at competing in pools, the swim around the 150-year-old lighthouse presented a different challenge.

“You’re here amongst the sea life and this is your natural form of swimming — this isn’t pool swimming, this is as natural as it gets … beautiful,” said Signorin, 31, after finishing the race in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 44 seconds.

About 400 people participated in the race that raised money and awareness of the need to preserve the historic lighthouse and five other aging beacons off the Florida Keys.

The lighthouse was named for the U.S. Navy Schooner Alligator that grounded on the reef in 1822. Equipment was stripped from the vessel before it was blown up to prevent it from being used by pirates.

____

Online: Swim for Alligator Lighthouse: https://www.swimalligatorlight.com

National News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women'...

Associated Press

Presidents Obama, Clinton and many others congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title Saturday, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament. After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the ...

Associated Press

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for ‘pain’ their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized Saturday for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities search for grizzly bear that mauled a Montana hunter

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — Officials have closed part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in southwestern Montana after a hunter was severely mauled by a grizzly bear. The hunter was tracking a deer on Friday when the bear attacked, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office. Members of the hunting party called 911 at […]

17 hours ago

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces an order restricting people from carrying guns in Bernalillo ...

Associated Press

Legal fight expected after New Mexico governor suspends the right to carry guns in public

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque will spur a legal fight but might also raise public awareness about gun violence, legal scholars and advocates said. “It’s going to be challenged. But she’s trying to move the debate,” Jessica Levinson, a law […]

17 hours ago

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks to the media, in Honolulu, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey Mc...

Associated Press

Most of West Maui will welcome back visitors next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers Oct. 8 under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed on Friday by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Nonessential travel to much of the island’s western coastline has been strongly discouraged since devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people in the historic town of […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

A Minnesota meat processing plant that is accused of hiring minors agrees to pay $300K in penalties

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — A meat processing company in Minnesota on Friday agreed to pay $300,000 in penalties after an investigation found it employed children as young as 13 to work in hazardous conditions, such as operating meat grinders, while they worked overnight shifts and longer hours than allowed by law. Tony Downs Food Company, […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Former Olympic champion and college All-American win swim around Florida’s Alligator Reef Lighthouse