Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Australian, and Indonesian forces deploy battle tanks in US-led combat drills amid Chinese concern

Sep 10, 2023, 1:54 AM | Updated: 2:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of soldiers from the United States, Indonesia, Australia and other allied forces demonstrated their armor capabilities on Sunday in combat drills on the Indonesian island of Java at a time of increased Chinese aggression in the region.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to reassure allies alarmed by Beijing’s increasingly provocative actions in the disputed South China Sea, which has become a battleground for U.S-Chinese rivalries.

During the drills, Australian forces deployed five M1A1 Abrams battle tanks and the Indonesian military, deployed two Leopard-2 tanks for the two-week combat exercises in Banyuwangi, a coastal district in East Java province which began Sept. 1. It will include live-fire drills.

It was the first time Australia deployed battle tanks outside its territory since the Vietnam war.

The Garuda Shield drills have been held annually between American and Indonesian soldiers since 2009. Last year’s participants —Australia, Japan and Singapore — joined again Sunday and the list expanded to include the United Kingdom and France bringing the total number of troops taking part in the drills to 5,000.

China sees the expanded drills as a threat, accusing the U.S. of building an Indo-Pacific alliance similar to NATO to limit China’s growing military and diplomatic influence in the region.

Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that the introduction of armor capability in the large-scale drills would give the allied forces and defense partners a chance to test their weaponry in combat training as they finetune their military readiness.

Garuda Shield is being held in several places, including in waters around Natuna at the southern portion of the South China Sea.

Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, but Jakarta has expressed concern about what it sees as Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. The edge of the exclusive economic zone overlaps with Beijing’s unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” demarking its claims there.

Increased activities by Chinese coast guard vessels and fishing boats in the area have unnerved Jakarta, prompting Indonesia’s navy to conduct a large drill in July 2020 in waters around Natuna.

Evans refused to comment on China’s long-standing opposition to U.S.-led military drills in Asia.

Asked whether there are plans by the U.S. military to carry out joint naval patrols with allies like Japan and the Philippines in or near contested waters, Evans said that “it is important that we maintain a continuous engagement with our regional partners and allies from a military perspective, because, that, again, enhances our overall readiness.”

“I think it continues to show a sign of our commitment to regional partners and allies,” said Evans, who is also Senior Commander of U.S. Army Hawaii.

Combat exercises between U.S. forces and their regional allies and defense partners “remains critically important, as it has been since we began this operation in 2006,” he said in response to a question on the urgency of conducting such exercises now.

U.S. allies recognize the strategic importance and the opportunity to participate in the multinational exercises, which aim to enhance military professionalism aside from bolstering combat readiness and sharpening the ability of allied forces to operate together, Evans said.

“Australia, along with all of our regional partners and allies, continues to contribute to really three things that we focus on during operation pathways, in this case, Garuda Shield,” Evans said, “Those three things are partnerships, the refinement of our overall military readiness and interoperability.”

Meanwhile, Rear Adm. Julius Widjojono, the spokesperson for the Indonesian military, said the field training exercises aim to boost combat preparedness and hone the battle instincts of soldiers from participant nations, including overcoming enemy assaults while carrying out patrols.

Brunei, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, and East Timor sent observers to the combined joint multilateral exercise.

—-

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, the Philippines, contributed to this report.

Politics

Erin Connolly Autenreith, Republican candidate in a special election to fill a vacant Pennsylvania ...

Associated Press

Special election in western Pennsylvania to determine if Democrats or GOP take control of the House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Photos PAGP501-504 Majority control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will again come down to a special election later this month, when Republican voters attempt to flip power back to their caucus while facing a strongly Democratic lean in a Pittsburgh district. The race pits a former Democratic congressional staffer against […]

1 day ago

Image: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, looks ...

Steve Coogan

Report: Jay Inslee endorses Bob Ferguson to succeed him as state’s next governor

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday endorsed Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in next year's race for governor, according to a report.

1 day ago

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women'...

Associated Press

Presidents Obama, Clinton and many others congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title Saturday, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament. After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the […]

1 day ago

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces an order restricting people from carrying guns in Bernalillo ...

Associated Press

Legal fight expected after New Mexico governor suspends the right to carry guns in public

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque will spur a legal fight but might also raise public awareness about gun violence, legal scholars and advocates said. “It’s going to be challenged. But she’s trying to move the debate,” Jessica Levinson, a law […]

1 day ago

FILE - Violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Prominent activist’s son convicted of storming Capitol and invading Senate floor in Jan. 6 riot

The son of a prominent conservative activist has been convicted of charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021, bashed in a window, chased a police officer, invaded the Senate floor and helped a mob disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

US, Canada sail warships through the Taiwan Strait in a challenge to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. and the Canadian navies sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, in a challenge to China’s sweeping territorial claims. The USS Ralph Johnson and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa sailed through the narrow band of ocean that separates China and self-ruled Taiwan, according to […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Australian, and Indonesian forces deploy battle tanks in US-led combat drills amid Chinese concern