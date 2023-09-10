Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes decides against run for NY congressional seat

Sep 10, 2023, 9:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes has decided not to run for Congress, in a race for a Long Island seat where several other Democrats are also vying to unseat the Republican currently in office.

Hughes, an ice skater who took the top spot in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, announced her decision Friday about running for New York’s 4th Congressional District in a social media post. Word that she had filed paperwork for a run had come out in May. Long Island Republican Anthony D’Esposito is the incumbent.

“For those interested, I have decided not to run for Congress at this time,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Like many Americans, I have become increasingly frustrated with the state of our politics and politicians over the last several years. I will continue to advocate for reducing healthcare costs, promoting the effective use of our tax dollars, and implementing pro-growth and innovative economic policies for our country.”

A website for her campaign was not accepting donations. An email was sent seeking comment.

Hughes was 16 when she won her medal at the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. She went to Yale University for her undergraduate degree and then got her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania

She was an associate at Manhattan-based corporate law firm Proskauer Rose for three years and is currently studying for an MBA through Stanford University.

National News

Ella Branham, a seasonal vector control technician, examines a Culex tarsalis mosquito at the Salt ...

Associated Press

Let skeeters feed on you for science? Welcome to front lines of mosquito control

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It’s lunchtime at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District and a colony of sabethes cyaneus — also known as the paddle-legged beauty for its feathery appendages and iridescent coloring — find their way to Ella Branham. “They’re not very aggressive and they’re kind of picky eaters,” said Branham, a […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosives drop steel trestle Missouri River bridge into the water along I-70 while onlookers watch

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — Onlookers online and on the banks of the Missouri River had to wait more than an hour to watch officials use explosives to drop a historic steel trestle bridge into the river that for years carried cars across the waterway along I-70. The blast just southeast of Rocheport, Missouri, which is […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.” Truss, whose 45 days as Prime Minister was the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

11 hurt when walkway collapses during Maine open lighthouse event

ARROWSIC, Maine (AP) — Eleven people were hurt when a walkway collapsed during an annual event that encourages tours of Maine lighthouses. The wooden walkway collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic on Saturday. The lighthouse was open to the public as part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which is a day when the state’s […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible impea...

Associated Press

GOP threat to impeach a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is driven by fear of losing legislative edge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have enjoyed outsize control of the Legislature in one of the most closely divided states for a dozen years. Maintaining that power is now at the heart of a drama involving the state Supreme Court that has national political implications. A new liberal tilt to the court is driving […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania has changed appearance and slipped out of search areas

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement Sunday […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes decides against run for NY congressional seat