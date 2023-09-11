Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

Sep 10, 2023, 7:20 PM

In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea, one of the m...

In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Hawaii, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

