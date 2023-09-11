Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game

Sep 11, 2023, 5:38 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting a school security guard who was breaking up a fight outside a high school football game in central New York, police said.

The security guard was shot in the back of the head Saturday afternoon outside Proctor High School in Utica. He was was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery, city police said in statements this weekend.

A game with Binghamton High School was in its final moments when the fight broke out in the parking lot outside the stadium. At least two of the school’s security employees got involved to stop the fight when shots were fired and the unidentified guard was hit.

The teen suspect was arrested Sunday on second-degree attempted murder and other charges. Police said they could not identify the teen because of his age but said he was not a current student at Proctor High School and was enrolled in an alternative educational program.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

Utica is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Syracuse.

National News

Associated Press

Explosion at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures employees

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening. The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a […]

1 day ago

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and U.S. dollar/...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher as investors await US inflation, China economic data

Stock prices were mostly higher in Asia on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation figures and China’s latest economic data. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul. A surge in oil prices has added to worries that inflation may not be waning as hoped in the U.S and […]

1 day ago

Evangeline Balintona, left, and Elsie Rosales pose on the balcony of a hotel room in Lahaina, Hawai...

Associated Press

Lahaina’s fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Ambulance and fire truck sirens wailed outside as Elsie Rosales stripped linens from king-sized mattresses at a beachfront resort in Lahaina. She tried to focus on the work, but was beset by dread: Had a wildfire taken the home she scrimped to buy on a housekeeper’s wages? It had. And now […]

1 day ago

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New Yor...

Associated Press

The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Commemorations stretch from the attack sites — at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania […]

1 day ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washingt...

Associated Press

McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a man who stays in motion — enthusiastically greeting tourists at the Capitol, dashing overseas last week to the G7 summit of industrial world leaders, raising funds back home to elect fellow Republicans to the House majority. But beneath the whirlwind of activity is a stubborn standstill, […]

1 day ago

In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea, one of the m...

Associated Press

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game