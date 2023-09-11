Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate committee to vote on Wisconsin’s top elections official as Republicans look to fire her

Sep 11, 2023, 8:33 AM

FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the...

FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate's elections committee is set to vote Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 on the future of the state's top elections official. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate’s elections committee was set to vote Monday on the future of the battleground state’s top elections official, clearing the way for the full Republican-controlled Senate to vote on firing her as soon as Thursday.

Democrats have accused GOP leaders of improperly pushing through the confirmation process for nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe after the commission’s three Republicans and three Democrats deadlocked along party lines in a reappointment vote in June.

Monday’s vote comes despite objections from the state’s Democratic attorney general and the Legislature’s own nonpartisan attorneys who have said that without a majority vote by the commission to reappoint Wolfe, the Senate cannot go forward with deciding whether to confirm or fire her.

In the absence of a majority vote by the commission, a recent Supreme Court ruling appears to allow Wolfe to stay in office indefinitely as a holdover. Conservatives have used that ruling to maintain control of key policy boards. If Wolfe’s confirmation is rejected by the full Senate — a result that would normally carry the effect of firing her — the matter is likely to be resolved through a lawsuit.

Wolfe did not attend a public hearing the Senate elections committee held last month on her reappointment. That hearing attracted dozens of election skeptics who repeated widely debunked claims about the 2020 election and called for Wolfe to be fired or even arrested.

Conspiracy theorists falsely claim Wolfe was part of a plot to rig the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden, and some Senate Republicans have vowed to oust her before the 2024 presidential election. Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that has withstood two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit, a conservative law firm’s review and numerous state and federal lawsuits.

Elections observers have raised concerns that firing Wolfe or disputing her position through the 2024 election could encourage election skeptics who have already harassed and threatened election officials over the 2020 election.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on Wednesday, S...

Associated Press

Google’s dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators

The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google’s ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet’s main gateway. The legal attack will swing into full force Tuesday in a Washington D.C. federal courtroom that will serve as the battleground for the biggest U.S. antitrust trial since regulators went after […]

9 hours ago

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Vice President Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Eric Adams att...

Associated Press

Harris, DeSantis, Giuliani among politicians marking Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined New York politicians and mourners at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at ground zero Monday. The bipartisan group of politicians was not scheduled to speak at the ceremony, marking the 22nd […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

After months of complaints, Amazon has started requiring writers to tell the company if their work includes artificial intelligence material.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting a school security guard who was breaking up a fight outside a high school football game in central New York, police said. The security guard was shot in the back of the head Saturday afternoon outside Proctor High School in Utica. He was was hospitalized […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help

Authorities searched Monday for an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after they said over the weekend he slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and tried to contact acquaintances. Chester County residents were […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures employees

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening. The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Senate committee to vote on Wisconsin’s top elections official as Republicans look to fire her