Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Drinking water testing ordered at a Minnesota prison after inmates refused to return to their cells

Sep 11, 2023, 9:45 AM

FILE - The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison is seen, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bayport, Mi...

FILE - The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison is seen, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bayport, Minn. Minnesota state officials have ordered additional tests on drinking water at the prison after concerns about the water's quality and other issues were raised when dozens of inmates refused to return to their cells during a heat wave on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — State officials have ordered additional tests on drinking water at a Minnesota prison after concerns about the water’s quality and other issues were raised when dozens of inmates refused to return to their cells during a heat wave earlier this month.

The “additional and more comprehensive water testing” has been ordered at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater “to assure staff and incarcerated individuals that the water is safe for drinking,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement released over the weekend.

On Sept. 3, about 100 inmates in one housing unit refused to return to their cells in what one former inmate there called an act of “self-preservation” amid dangerously high temperatures in the region.

Advocates said the inmate action was an impromptu response to unsafe conditions, including what they said was brown-colored drinking water, excessive heat, lack of air conditioning and limited access to showers and ice during on and off lockdowns over the past two months.

The Department of Corrections said at the time that claims “about a lack of clean water in the facility are patently false.”

In the statement released Saturday, the department said it is having bottled water brought in for staff and inmates while the agency awaits the testing results.

The prison is located in Bayport, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Minneapolis, which was under an afternoon heat advisory for temperatures that approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) on Sept. 3.

Intense heat waves across the country have led to amplified concern for prison populations, especially those in poorly ventilated or air-conditioned facilities.

National News

Crew members of a fishing boat unload their catch in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., on June 20, 2023. ...

Associated Press

As US East Coast ramps up offshore wind power projects, much remains unknown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As the U.S. races to build offshore wind power projects, transforming coastlines from Maine to South Carolina, much remains unknown about how the facilities could affect the environment. And that worries some people, particularly those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods. “We don’t have the science to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange,...

Associated Press

Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before the fall’s first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels. Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to […]

10 hours ago

Day five of the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins with a moment of sil...

Associated Press

A decision in Texas AG’s Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial could happen as soon as this week

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ‘s impeachment trial on abuse of power charges could be in the hands of the jury as soon as this week, the presiding officer said Monday. The second week of the historic proceedings began with testimony from another of Paxton’s former aides who reported him to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the...

Associated Press

Senate committee to vote on Wisconsin’s top elections official as Republicans look to fire her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate’s elections committee was set to vote Monday on the future of the battleground state’s top elections official, clearing the way for the full Republican-controlled Senate to vote on firing her as soon as Thursday. Democrats have accused GOP leaders of improperly pushing through the confirmation process for nonpartisan […]

10 hours ago

The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on Wednesday, S...

Associated Press

Google’s dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators

The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google’s ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet’s main gateway. The legal attack will swing into full force Tuesday in a Washington D.C. federal courtroom that will serve as the battleground for the biggest U.S. antitrust trial since regulators went after […]

10 hours ago

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Vice President Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Eric Adams att...

Associated Press

Harris, DeSantis, Giuliani among politicians marking Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined New York politicians and mourners at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at ground zero Monday. The bipartisan group of politicians was not scheduled to speak at the ceremony, marking the 22nd […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Drinking water testing ordered at a Minnesota prison after inmates refused to return to their cells