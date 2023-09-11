Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trial begins over Texas voter laws that sparked 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021

Sep 11, 2023, 10:30 AM

FILE - Pam Gaskin shows her mail-in primary election ballot at her home, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri...

FILE - Pam Gaskin shows her mail-in primary election ballot at her home, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A trial began Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, over a sweeping Texas voting law that set off a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021 and resulted in thousands of rejected mail ballots under the stricter measures, which Republicans had rushed to pass following President Donald Trump's defeat and his false claims of a stolen election. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A trial began Monday over a sweeping Texas voting law that set off a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021 and resulted in thousands of rejected mail ballots under the stricter measures, which Republicans had rushed to pass following President Donald Trump’s defeat and his false claims of a stolen election.

The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of voting rights groups after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the changes into law. The trial in San Antonio federal court could last weeks and it is unclear when U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez might rule. Potentially at stake are voting rules Texas will use for the 2024 elections, although any decision is likely to be appealed.

The challenge, from the American Civil Liberties Union, the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund and others, has not stopped the measures from taking effect, including a ban on 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting. Many changes targeted Harris County, which includes Houston and is where a slate of Republican candidates are challenging their defeats last year.

During the hurried rollout of the law last year, more than 23,000 mail ballots in Texas were rejected during the March 2022 primary elections as voters struggled to navigate the new rules. By November’s general election, the rejection rate fell significantly, but was still higher than what experts consider normal.

In August, Rodriguez separately struck down a requirement that mail voters provide the same identification number they used when they registered to vote.

National News

Associated Press

Police veteran hailed for reform efforts in Washington, California nominated to be New Orleans chief

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday that she has chosen Anne Kirkpatrick, a former chief of police in Spokane, Washington, and Oakland, California, to head the New Orleans Police Department, a nomination subject to the approval of the City Council. Kirkpatrick, if approved, would be the permanent replacement for Shaun […]

14 hours ago

FILE -- Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in Sacrament...

Associated Press

California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Most fast food workers in California would get a $20 minimum wage next year — a nearly $5 per hour raise — under a deal announced Monday between labor unions and the industry that will avoid a costly referendum on the November 2024 ballot. The mandatory raise would apply to all […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Bijan Kian, whose full name is Bijan Rafiekian, leaves the FBI Washington Field Office, Dec....

Associated Press

Prosecutors drop charges against Bijan Kian, a onetime business partner of Michael Flynn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against Bijan Kian, a onetime business partner of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn who had been accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government. Monday’s decision ends a five-year legal saga for Kian, whose case received significant attention when he […]

14 hours ago

FILE - People rally in support of abortion rights, July 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. On Monday, Sep...

Associated Press

Challengers seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measures, calling them misleading

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Abortion advocates asked a judge on Monday to rewrite what they call misleading descriptions of several constitutional amendments on abortion rights that voters could see on Missouri’s 2024 ballot. Missouri is among several states, including Ohio, where abortion opponents are fighting efforts to ensure or restore access to the procedure […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows William Null...

Associated Press

Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says he should have called police

A man charged with assisting the leaders of a plan to kidnap Michigan’s governor denied any role Monday but conceded he should have contacted police when talk turned to obtaining explosives. “It seemed to be getting serious,” William Null, 41, told jurors in a northern Michigan courtroom. “I don’t know if they were ever going […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible impea...

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates often speak out on hot topics. Only one faces impeachment threat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who Republicans are threatening to impeach over comments she made on the campaign trail about abortion and redistricting isn’t the first member of the court to offer public opinions about major issues of the day. One conservative justice frequently spoke out in favor of gun rights […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Trial begins over Texas voter laws that sparked 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021