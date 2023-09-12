Close
LOCAL NEWS

Credit card debt goes up in Washington state, across the nation

Sep 11, 2023, 6:18 PM

Credit card debt is up in Washington and across the nation. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

If you have a high credit card debt and you live in Washington state, you are not alone.

According to data released by the Federal Reserve, the average household in Washington owes $8,463 in credit card debt. That makes Washington ranked 13th in the nation, with over $1 billion in debt incurred in the second quarter of 2023.

“When credit card debt increases, it’s usually a sign of some underlying problem,” Michelle Lambright Black, founder of Creditwriter.com, told CBS News. “And recently, consumers have been facing a lot of issues. Inflation has been rampant for several months. Prices on consumer goods are up and that’s like a pay cut.”

Black said that rising interest rates make credit card debt even more difficult to tackle. Credit card interest rates were about 16.2% in May 2022. Now, those rates are hovering around 22.3%.

Source: WalletHub

“Between inflation and rising interest rates, it’s just placing a strain on the finances of many Americans,” Black said. “That’s just causing credit card debt to soar as we are seeing.”

The age group that has the largest debt is those 40 to 49 years old. They have an average debt of more than $7,000. Gen Z’ers owe approximately $2,400 in debt. Black said that Gen Z was not the most responsible necessarily and generally have the lowest credit limits.

California holds the dubious distinction of being No. 1 in the findings with a household credit card debt of almost $10,000. Texas is second at $9,216.

At the bottom, or good end of the list, Wyoming was 50th with $7,667 per household, still a substantial number. Vermont was 49th with just over $7,000.

