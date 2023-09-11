Close
LOCAL NEWS

7 current and former UW rowers earn medals at World Rowing Championships

Sep 11, 2023, 11:59 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Seven current and former University of Washington rowers earned medals at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this past week, said the UW in a news release.

A total of 11 qualified their countries for the 2024 Olympic Games.

2022 UW captain Nina Castagna, along with former 2018 Husky rowers Brooke Mooney and Jessica Thoennes helped lead the United States to the silver medal in the women’s eight A final. That secured the U.S. one of five qualifying spots for Paris next summer.

Current Husky junior Aisha Rocek, who also competed in the women’s pair in Belgrade, and her Italian women’s eight, finished sixth in the A final, one place shy of qualification.

In the men’s eight final, former 2016 Husky captain Jacob Dawson earned a gold medal as the bow seat of the Great Britain crew.

Dawson is a 2020 Olympic gold medalist and will now compete for another medal in 2024.

2020 Husky Gert-Jan van Doorn earned the silver in that same final, earning an Olympic berth for his Netherlands eight.

Americans 2016 Husky Ezra Carlson, 2019 Chris Carlson, and 2021 Pieter Quinton finished sixth in the men’s eight final, falling one spot short of Olympic qualification.

2020 Husky Dutch single sculler Simon van Dorp earned a silver medal in his final, which is good for qualification for next year’s Olympics.

In the men’s pair, 2019 Husky Evan Olson from Bothell finished fifth in the A final, earning an Olympics berth for the U.S. On Saturday. 2023 Husky New Zealand’s Logan Ullrich and his men’s coxless four finished third in the A final, taking home a bronze medal while also qualifying for the 2024 Games.

Two other Kiwis 2022 Husky Ella Cossill and 2017 Husky Phoebe Spoors won the women’s four B final, which awarded them the seventh and final Olympic qualification spot in that race category.

In Saturday’s women’s quad sculls B final, German 2021 Husky Tabea Schendekehl and her crew finished first, securing the last Olympics place in the W4x.

For a full list of Washington rowers at the 2023 World Rowing Championships, with their final results go here.

