LOCAL NEWS

Semi-truck rollover blocks all lanes of I-5 south in Tukwila

Sep 11, 2023, 1:58 AM | Updated: 2:03 pm

Image: A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 5 south in Tukwila on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023....

A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 5 south in Tukwila on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Trooper Rick Johnson, Washington State Patrol District 2 public information officer/@wspd2pio)

(Photo courtesy of Trooper Rick Johnson, Washington State Patrol District 2 public information officer/@wspd2pio)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A collision involving a semi-truck that rolled over has blocked all lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Tukwila, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The state agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday afternoon that fire and incident response are at scene. This will be a lengthy closure and it will cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle, WSDOT reported.

Washington State Patrol public information officer for District 2, wrote on X Monday afternoon that no one was injured in the collision. He added that there was oil and diesel on the highway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

