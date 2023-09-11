Semi-truck rollover blocks all lanes of I-5 south in Tukwila

A collision involving a semi-truck that rolled over has blocked all lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Tukwila, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The state agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday afternoon that fire and incident response are at scene. This will be a lengthy closure and it will cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle, WSDOT reported.

Washington State Patrol public information officer for District 2, wrote on X Monday afternoon that no one was injured in the collision. He added that there was oil and diesel on the highway.

🚨MAJOR COLLISION SB I-5 SOUTH OF MLK JR WAY IN #TUKWILA – BLOCKING ALL LANES Semi-truck rollover collision. Fire and Incident Response are at scene. This will be a lengthy closure and cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle. AVOID the area and use ALTERNATE routes. https://t.co/pjJATag90P pic.twitter.com/C9iKujw0v8 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.