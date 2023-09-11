Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts while state appeals

Sep 11, 2023, 12:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A three-judge panel refused Monday to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in Alabama while the state pursues another round of appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The judges rejected Alabama’s request to stay the ruling, which found the state diluted the voting strength of Black residents and ordered a special master to draw new lines.

Alabama is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to put the order on hold.

The three judges last week said they will step in and oversee the drawing of new congressional lines after Alabama lawmakers refused to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority, as suggested by the court. The judges ordered a court-appointed special master to submit three proposed maps by Sept. 25.

The judges, in rejecting Alabama’s request for a stay, said state voters should not have to endure another congressional election under an “unlawful map.”

“We repeat that we are deeply troubled that the State enacted a map that the Secretary readily admits does not provide the remedy we said federal law requires. And we are disturbed by the evidence that the State delayed remedial proceedings but did not even nurture the ambition to provide that required remedy,” the judges wrote.

The Alabama attorney general’s office has indicated it will pursue the stay request to the Supreme Court. That filing could come as soon as Monday evening.

The Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature hastily drew new lines this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld the panel’s finding that the map — that had one majority-Black district out of seven in a state where 27% of residents are Black — likely violated the U.S. Voting Rights Act.

The three-judge panel, in striking down Alabama’s map last year, said the state should have two districts where Black voters have an opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. Because of racially polarized voting in the state, that map would need to include a second district where Black voters are the majority or “something quite close,” the judges wrote.

Alabama lawmakers in July passed a new map that maintained a single majority-Black district and boosted the percentage of Black voters in another district, District 2, from about 30% to nearly 40%.

National News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, ...

Associated Press

The New York ethics commission that pursued former Governor Cuomo is unconstitutional, a judge says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A commission created last year to enforce ethics rules for New York state’s employees and elected officials violates the state’s constitution because it is too independent, a state judge ruled Monday in a decision that could gut the body’s power to combat corruption and influence-peddling. The ruling came in a lawsuit […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions. In addition, as part of the deal, the administration […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008. Wolf hu...

Associated Press

Wisconsin wolf hunters face tighter regulations under new permanent rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wolf hunters in Wisconsin would have to register their kills faster, face a limited window for training their dogs and couldn’t disturb dens under new regulations being finalized by state wildlife officials. The state Department of Natural Resources plans to hold a public hearing on the new regulations Tuesday afternoon via […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of walking into FBI office, confessing to killing Boston woman in 1979

BOSTON (AP) — A 68-year-old man walked into an FBI field office in Oregon and confessed to bludgeoning a woman to death more than four decades ago in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, prosecutors said. John Michael Irmer, 68, was arraigned Monday in Boston. Irmer, who prosecutors say is also being looked at after allegedly confessing […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people. The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion that required three New York-based teams — […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday. The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts while state appeals