Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind

Sep 11, 2023, 4:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Spanish soccer is ready to move forward, three weeks after its women’s team won the Women’s World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis.

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish soccer federation president who kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the trophy ceremony in Australia last month, resigned late Sunday following weeks of relentless pressure from inside the sport and Spanish society in general.

The decision, which many in the country had been hoping to see much earlier, was expected to help Spanish soccer start overcoming one of its most embarrassing chapters. It should also clear the way for Spain to get back on track with its bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030 along with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.

“It’s over,” Irene Montero, the acting minister of equality in Spain, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rubiales had been widely criticized after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20 in Sydney. Hermoso said the kiss was without her consent.

Rubiales had been expected to resign at an emergency general meeting of the federation shortly after the World Cup final, but instead said he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

His defiant stand did not make the problem go away.

“The feminist country is advancing faster and faster,” Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s acting Deputy Prime Minister, wrote on X after Rubiales made his resignation public. “The transformation and improvement of our lives is inevitable. We are with you, Jenni, and with all women.”

Spain’s National Court announced Monday it has agreed to a request from prosecutors to look into whether Rubiales should face charges of sexual assault and coercion. That means the court will gather evidence in the case, likely including asking Rubiales to testify before deciding whether it can go ahead.

According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault,” sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.

Rubiales had been without public supporters other than his mother, who held a short-lived hunger strike in a church in southern Spain. His own federation also publicly asked him to step down and one of his biggest supporters, women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, was fired last week.

Pedro Rocha has been in charge of the federation since Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA, the governing body of world soccer. The Spanish federation said in a statement early Monday that it would start proceedings to call for a new presidential election.

“The reputational damage that this has caused to Spanish soccer is tremendous,” said Spanish soccer league president Javier Tebas, who often clashed with Rubiales in the past. “Now we have to work to recover from it, and it’s not going to be easy.”

Asked about Rubiales, men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente noted Monday that he has been at the federation since before the former president took over.

“It was a totally personal decision by Rubiales and I respect it,” he said. “I can only worry about the things that I can control. My responsibility is with the squad. I can only think about soccer.”

Rubiales also said he has resigned as a vice president of European soccer body UEFA because of the reputational danger the scandal could inflict on Spain’s joint bid to host the men’s World Cup.

“I don’t want Spanish soccer to be hurt by this exaggerated campaign against me, and above all, I take this decision after being assured that my exit would help contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to stay united for their dream of 2030, which will permit the greatest sporting event in the world to go to our country,” Rubiales said.

“Insisting in waiting and hanging on would not contribute anything positive (for) either the federation or Spanish soccer, among other reasons, because the powers that be would stop me from returning (to my job).”

The next men’s World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

The statement from Rubiales late Sunday came at about the same time as the release of clips of an interview he did with TV host Piers Morgan on Britain’s TalkTV.

“What I hope is that he goes away through a conviction, a sentencing, not because of his voluntary decision,” Victoria Rosell, a government official dealing with gender violence, was quoted as saying by Spain’s EFE news agency.

Spain, which has moved up to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings, is scheduled to start the Women’s Nations League on Sept. 22 with a visit to top-ranked Sweden. Spain beat Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinals.

In domestic soccer, Spain’s women’s league players are on strike and pushing for what they call a dignified minimum wage.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

National News

FILE - A sticker celebrating the Geechee heritage is seen on a pickup truck, June 10, 2013, as pass...

Associated Press

Slave descendants face local vote on whether wealthy can build large homes in their island enclave

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people living on a Georgia island are watching anxiously Monday evening as county commissioners consider doubling the maximum size of houses that can be built in their tiny community of modest homes and dirt roads. Black residents of the Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island sat mostly silent […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A candidate in a high-stakes legislative contest in Virginia had sex with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website and asked viewers to pay them money in return for carrying out specific sex acts. Screenshots of Susanna Gibson on the website were shared with The Associated Press. The […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, the first openly LGBTQ+ person to ...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to end travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may soon lift a ban on state-funded travel to states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws and instead focus on an advertising campaign to bring anti-discrimination messages to red states. California started banning official travel to states with laws it deemed discriminatory against LGBTQ+ people in 2017, starting with Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Indigenous tribes urge federal officials to deny loan request for Superior natural gas plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indigenous tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have asked federal officials to deny a utility’s request for a loan to help build a natural gas-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Superior, calling the project unthinkable in the face of climate change. Chippewa tribes located across the northern third of […]

18 hours ago

Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan speaks after first lady Jill Biden at her swearing-In...

Associated Press

Jill Biden calls swearing in of the 1st woman national archivist ‘momentous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden saluted Colleen Shogan, the first woman to be sworn in as national archivist, saying on Monday that democracy’s power is “made real with access to history, unfiltered and uncensored.” Shogan, a former government and politics professor at George Mason University, heads the National Archives and Records Administration, which […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind