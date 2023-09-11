Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case

Sep 11, 2023, 1:55 PM

Former President Donald Trump stands as the crowd cheers at the South Dakota Republican Party Monum...

Former President Donald Trump stands as the crowd cheers at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Leaders rally Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Rapid City, S.D. (AP Photo/Toby Brusseau)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Toby Brusseau)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president call into question whether she can be fair.

The recusal motion from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.

