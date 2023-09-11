Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado deputies who tased a man multiple times are fired following an investigation

Sep 11, 2023, 3:13 PM

FILE - This still image taken from a Las Animas County deputy's body camera and provided by Mehr La...

FILE - This still image taken from a Las Animas County deputy's body camera and provided by Mehr Law PLLC shows Kenneth Espinoza. Espinoza says he was hit with a Taser in his face while being arrested on Nov. 29, 2022, in Trinidad, Colo. Two Colorado sheriff's deputies were fired after an investigation found that their repeated use of Tasers against Espinoza, including in his lower lip, was unjustified, the Las Animas County Sheriff's office confirmed Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Las Animas County Sheriff's Office/Mehr Law PLLC via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Las Animas County Sheriff's Office/Mehr Law PLLC via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado sheriff’s deputies were fired after an investigation found their repeated use of Tasers against a man, including in his lower lip, was unjustified, the Las Animas County Sheriff’s office confirmed Monday.

Deputy Mikhail Noel and Lt. Henry Trujillo violated a number of agency policies, including inappropriately using a Taser against Kenneth Espinoza while he was handcuffed and inaccurately reporting what happened, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also recommended referring the matter for a criminal probe, alleging that Noel’s and Trujillo’s actions during the traffic stop escalated the use of physical force, bodily injury and false arrest. It is unknown if a criminal investigation has been launched.

“The existence of excessive and unlawful force was so apparent here that there’s really only one conclusion,” said attorney Kevin Mehr, who’s representing Espinoza in lawsuits against the deputies and the sheriff’s office. “This is the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen.”

The sheriff’s office said Noel and Trujillo were fired on Aug. 25, but declined to comment further pending the lawsuit from Espinoza.

Telephone numbers for Noel and Trujillo could not immediately be found. A message seeking comment was left Monday for their attorney, David Goddard.

The events being investigated began when Espinoza’s son was pulled over on Nov. 29, 2022 for a traffic stop while his father was driving behind him. When Espinoza pulled off the road to support his son, Trujillo and Noel ordered him to leave.

After initially refusing, Espinoza was starting to drive away when the deputies ordered him to stay. Noel, who said Espinoza tried to strike him with his truck, then pointed his gun at Espinoza, according to the report. Espinoza was handcuffed, told he was under arrest, taken to the patrol car and stunned with a Taser, the report found.

Noel and Trujillo said Noel was uncooperative, resisting and attempting to harm the deputies by kicking them.

The investigation found Espinoza did not attempt to strike Noel with his truck and “at no time does Mr. Espinoza actively use any force against Lt. Trujillo or Dep. Noel,” wrote Undersheriff Reynaldo Santistevan in a Aug. 10 letter to the Las Animas County Sheriff. He recommended both deputies be fired after reviewing body camera footage and the investigative report.

Santistevan added that at “no time did either try to de-escalate this matter, but only made it worse.”

Santistevan said he initially reviewed the deputies use-of-force reports, checking only for grammatical and spelling errors. He did not watch the body camera footage at first.

“In hindsight I now see this was wrong and should have reviewed all documents and watched all body camera videos before approving this use of force,” he wrote.

A local, unnamed police officer interviewed as part of the investigation said there had been “numerous” calls complaining of Trujillo’s behavior in the past and that the reports were sent to the district attorneys office, but nothing was done.

Espinoza is suing the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office for failure to train and discipline employees.

National News

Associated Press

California lawmakers approve the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure rules for big business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Major corporations from oil and gas companies to retail giants would have to disclose their direct greenhouse gas emissions as well as those that come from activities like employee business travel under legislation passed Monday by California lawmakers, the most sweeping mandate of its kind in the nation. The legislation would […]

18 hours ago

FILE - A sticker celebrating the Geechee heritage is seen on a pickup truck, June 10, 2013, as pass...

Associated Press

Slave descendants face local vote on whether wealthy can build large homes in their island enclave

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people living on a Georgia island are watching anxiously Monday evening as county commissioners consider doubling the maximum size of houses that can be built in their tiny community of modest homes and dirt roads. Black residents of the Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island sat mostly silent […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A candidate in a high-stakes legislative contest in Virginia had sex with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website and asked viewers to pay them money in return for carrying out specific sex acts. Screenshots of Susanna Gibson on the website were shared with The Associated Press. The […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, the first openly LGBTQ+ person to ...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to end travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may soon lift a ban on state-funded travel to states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws and instead focus on an advertising campaign to bring anti-discrimination messages to red states. California started banning official travel to states with laws it deemed discriminatory against LGBTQ+ people in 2017, starting with Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Indigenous tribes urge federal officials to deny loan request for Superior natural gas plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indigenous tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have asked federal officials to deny a utility’s request for a loan to help build a natural gas-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Superior, calling the project unthinkable in the face of climate change. Chippewa tribes located across the northern third of […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Colorado deputies who tased a man multiple times are fired following an investigation