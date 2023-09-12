Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency

Sep 12, 2023, 9:51 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of activists and Indigenous leaders rallied outside the White House on Tuesday in support of Leonard Peltier on the imprisoned activist’s 79th birthday, holding signs and chanting slogans urging President Joe Biden to grant clemency to the Native American leader.

Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two FBI agents during a 1975 standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He was convicted in 1977.

Key figures involved in Peltier’s prosecution have stepped forward over the years to urge his release, rally organizers said, including the judge who presided over Peltier’s 1986 appeal and the former U.S. attorney whose office handled the prosecution and appeal of Peltier’s case.

Tuesday’s rally kicked off with chanting and drumbeats. Organizers delivered impassioned speeches about Peltier’s life and his importance as a Native leader, punctuated by shouts of “Free Peltier! Free Peltier!”

“Forty-eight years is long enough,” said Nick Tilsen, president of NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led advocacy group that co-organized the rally with Amnesty International USA.

Amnesty considers Peltier a political prisoner, and organizers said a United Nations working group on arbitrary detention specifically noted the anti-Indigenous bias surrounding Peltier’s detention.

“We are calling on the Biden administration, who has made it a choice — has made Indigenous civil rights a priority — for his administration, yet he allows and continues to allow the longest incarcerated political prisoner in the United States,” Tilsen said.

Over 100 people journeyed by bus and caravan for three days from South Dakota to the District of Columbia this week in support of Peltier’s release, NDN Collective said in a Facebook post. Speakers at the rally included “Reservation Dogs” actor Dallas Goldtooth, President of the National Congress of American Indians Fawn Sharp and other Indigenous leaders.

While Peltier’s supporters argue he was wrongly convicted of killing FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams, the agency has maintained that he’s guilty and was properly sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

“Peltier intentionally and mercilessly murdered these two young men and has never expressed remorse for his ruthless actions,” the FBI said in an email Monday, adding that Peltier’s conviction “has withstood numerous appeals to multiple courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Peltier has exhausted his opportunities for appeal and his parole requests have been denied. He is incarcerated at a federal prison in Coleman, Florida.

An enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe, Peltier was active in the American Indian Movement, or AIM, which grabbed headlines in 1973 when it took over the village of Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge reservation, leading to a 71-day standoff with federal agents.

Tensions between AIM and the government remained high for years, providing the backdrop for the fatal confrontation in which both agents were shot in the head at close range.

The White House has been quiet on whether Biden would even consider clemency for Peltier, given the FBI’s opposition. But members of Biden’s own cabinet, including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, have pushed for Peltier’s release in the past.

“Congress hasn’t weighed in on this issue in years,” Haaland posted on social media in 2020, citing concerns about COVID-19. “At 75 with chronic health issues, it is urgent that we #FreeLeonardPeltier.”

At the time, Haaland was a congresswoman. She is now the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department in the U.S.

In 2017, then-President Barack Obama denied a clemency request by Peltier.

AIM began as a local organization in Minneapolis that sought to grapple with issues of police brutality and discrimination against Native Americans in the 1960s. It quickly became a national force.

The group called out instances of cultural appropriation, provided job training, sought to improve housing and education for Indigenous people, provided legal assistance, spotlighted environmental injustice and questioned government policies that were seen as anti-Indigenous. At times, AIM’s tactics were militant, which led to splintering in the group.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

National News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, a...

Associated Press

How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How much does an extramarital affair matter to whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton keeps his job? An answer may arrive soon. The question hangs over the Republican’s impeachment trial as it approaches the final stretch of testimony before a jury of state senators decides whether Paxton should be removed from […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, before an NFL football ga...

Associated Press

Missouri’s pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A coalition of Missouri’s professional sports teams is backing a new effort to legalize sports betting that could put the issues to voters on the 2024 ballot. After missing out on millions of dollars in betting revenues over the past several years, the sports teams decided they are done waiting […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the T...

Associated Press

Defense Department awards $20.6 million to proposed nickel mines in Minnesota and Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Defense on Tuesday awarded $20.6 million to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota under a program to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals. The defense funds will support prospecting work in Michigan and Minnesota, and follow a $114 million grant by the Department of Energy […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing. Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith were indicted in U.S. District […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A number of 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are displayed on June 17, 2019. Data released Tuesday, S...

Associated Press

Prescription opioid shipments declined sharply even as fatal overdoses increased, new data shows

The number of prescription opioid pills shipped in the U.S. in the second half of the 2010s decreased sharply even as a nationwide overdose crisis continued to deepen, according to data released Tuesday. The decline in painkiller prescriptions — finally dropping below the quantities sold in the mid-2000s when the overdose epidemic accelerated — happened […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Signage for The Pulitzer Prizes appear at Columbia University on May 28, 2019, in New York. ...

Associated Press

Pulitzer officials expand eligibility in arts categories; some non-U.S. citizens can now compete

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board has revised its longtime rules on eligibility for many of its arts awards and will now allow those not born in the U.S. and other non-citizens to compete. The board announced Tuesday that permanent residents and those who have made the U.S. their longtime primary home will […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency