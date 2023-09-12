Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Bea Romer, Colorado first lady who championed state-funded preschool, dies at 93

Sep 12, 2023, 10:15 AM

FILE - Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, left, and his wife first lady Bea Romer talk to reporters after a s...

FILE - Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, left, and his wife first lady Bea Romer talk to reporters after a speech on Friday, Feb. 6, 1998, in a Durango, Colo. hotel. In a press release from Michele Ames Consulting, Bea died on Sept. 10, 2023. She was 93. (AP Photo/The Durango Herald, Jerry McBride, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/The Durango Herald, Jerry McBride, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado first lady Bea Romer, who helped establish public funding for preschool to help the state’s neediest children in the 1980s, has died. She was 93.

Romer, the wife of former Democratic Gov. Roy Romer, championed early-childhood education nationwide throughout her life. She died in her daughter’s Colorado home on Sunday after a “long illness,” according to a statement from her family. Specifics of the illness were not provided.

The Colorado Preschool Project, as it was called then, was an early incarnation of what’s steadily grown into a universal preschool program for Colorado children that launched in 2023.

“Children were the light of her life. Nothing compares to the smile on Bea’s face in the presence of a child. She never stopped thinking about how to make the world better for them,” said Liz Romer, one of Romer’s seven children.

Romer was born in 1929 in Laramie, Wyoming. Her mother and her father, a pastor, eventually moved to Denver where she graduated from Colorado State University in 1951 with a degree in childhood development.

In 1964, Romer co-founded a still-running preschool and kindergarten, going on to co-found a primary school and teacher prep program in Denver. When her husband became governor in 1987, she brought her early childhood expertise to the office of first lady, seeking to support children who were most likely to fall through the cracks.

“Way before I understood the importance of early childhood education, Bea was already leading the charge. … Her leadership made possible all of the improvements in the childcare system and the preschool system that we see across our state,” said Barbara O’Brien, founder of the Colorado Children’s Campaign.

Romer served on eight national boards to improve early childhood education, including the Family Resource Coalition of America and the National Association for the Education of Young Children, according to a news following her death.

Beyond education, Romer visited near every continent save Antarctica, helmed a number of book clubs, and found joy roaming the Denver Art Museum, her family said.

Romer is survived by her husband and her seven children, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

National News

Associated Press

Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of activists and Indigenous leaders rallied outside the White House on Tuesday in support of Leonard Peltier on the imprisoned activist’s 79th birthday, holding signs and chanting slogans urging President Joe Biden to grant clemency to the Native American leader. Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two […]

10 hours ago

This photo, taken by Debra Dauphinais while diving with her husband off of Jamestown, RI, shows a b...

Associated Press

A Connecticut couple rescues a baby shark caught in a work glove

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut couple’s scuba diving trip in Rhode Island on Monday turned into a mission to rescue a baby shark. Deb and Steve Dauphinais, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, were diving on the sand flats off Jamestown, Rhode Island, when Deb Dauphinais spotted the 16-inch (41-centimeter) juvenile shark with its head stuck inside […]

10 hours ago

Mark Abramson, owner of Los Ranchos Gun Shop, on the edge of Albuquerque, N.M., city limits, talks ...

Associated Press

Gun-rights advocates protest New Mexico governor’s order suspending right to bear arms in public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Customers filed in and out of Mark Abramson’s gun shop on the outskirts of Albuquerque as outrage grew over the governor’s order to suspend the right to carry firearms to address what she said is an epidemic of gun violence. Abramson agreed that a debate is long overdue on how to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at N...

Associated Press

NTSB finds problem with Alaska Airlines plane with broken landing gear

Investigators say a pin broke inside the left landing gear of an Alaska Airlines jet was responsible after landing a flight from Seattle to California

10 hours ago

FILE - Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...

Associated Press

Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended

Child poverty in the United States more than doubled and median household income declined last year when coronavirus pandemic-era government benefits expired and inflation kept rising, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. At the same time, the official poverty rate for Black Americans dropped to its lowest level on record and […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host riot at the U.S. Capitol, which prosecutors said he “helped create” by spewing violent rhetoric and spreading baseless claims of election fraud to hundreds of thousands of viewers. Shroyer hosts a daily show called “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Prosecutors […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Bea Romer, Colorado first lady who championed state-funded preschool, dies at 93